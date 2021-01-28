Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cynthia Erivo to Host Female Trailblazers Virtual Film Series

Erivo will host virtual panels for the world premiere films Lot 448 from Bella Monticelli and Ezinma from Alison Chernick.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Bvlgari and Tribeca Studios will present The Female Trailblazers Series, hosted by Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo. The short film series will focus on the stories of "resilient and extraordinary women."

The series will be available to stream on Google, Amazon Prime, and Apple + next month.

Cynthia Erivo is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning actress and singer as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild nominee.

Erivo burst onto Westa??End and Broadway stages in The Color Purple and has since taken the world by storm in movies such as Harriet.

Currently, Erivo can be seen on the HBO series The Outsider. She will play Aretha Franklin on National Geographic's Genius: Aretha in March, will be releasing her debut album in the Summer of 2021 and will soon star in Universal's Talent Show.


