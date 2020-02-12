Cynthia Erivo To Star in Film Adaptation of the Podcast CARRIER

Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winner Cynthia Erivo is set to star in the film adaptation of Carrier, the hit sci-fi-thriller podcast created by audio studio QCode and Dan Blank. Erivo will reprise her role from the podcast. According to Deadline, Amblin Partners has acquired film rights to the podcast, and Blank will also write and direct the film.

Erivo will play Raylene, a truck driver who accepts an off-the-books long hall trucking assignment to cover for her ill father. She soon realizes that her mysterious cargo is a threat to the world and various forces begin targeting her to control or destroy it.

Erivo will also produce the film, along with Automatik's Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and QCode partner Rob Herting. Executive producing are Fred Berger and David Henning.

Erivo spoke about the news saying, "It's an absolute pleasure to be able to bring this podcast to the screen and marks the beginning of a new adventure in creativity for me as a producer."

Erivo was recently nominated for two Oscars for her starring role in the film Harriet. She made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Erivo currently stars in the new Stephen King crime thriller "The Outsider" on HBO. She will be seen next playing Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's Genius: Aretha.

Read the original article on Deadline.





