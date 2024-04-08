Cynthia Erivo Among Honorees At Los Angeles LGBT Center May Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony and Emmy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo will be honored at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's upcoming May gala.

Erivo will receive the Schrader Award for her achievements in entertainment and LGBTQ+ activism.

Erivo said of the honor, “I’m thrilled to continue my support for the Los Angeles LGBT Center—an organization that does so much for our community. I can’t wait to celebrate with my fellow presenters and honorees, and of course, our queer family in LA.”

The star of the upcoming Wicked film will be honored alongside Mickalene Thomas and Muna at the annual benefit celebrating LGBTQ+ voices and raising community funds.

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominee. Erivo burst onto West End and Broadway stages in THE COLOR PURPLE and has since taken the world by storm. She stars Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Universal’s highly anticipated film adaptation of the hit musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu.

About Los Angeles LGBT Center

Fifty-four years ago, the Los Angeles LGBT Center made a commitment to build a world where LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Since 1969, the Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center provides a place where the LGBTQ+ community and its friends can meet to appreciate and celebrate the complex vitality of our experience through entertaining and empowering cultural opportunities. With two theaters and two visual art galleries, the Tomlin/Wagner Center is an award-winning producer of the performing and visual arts in the greater Los Angeles area.