Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter & More to Join United Nations on Human Rights Day

Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter & More to Join United Nations on Human Rights Day

The aim is to collectively reach a social voice of over 200 million followers on behalf of United Nations Human Rights and the Call for Code initiative.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Rob Thomas, Pierce Brosnan, One Republic, Wiz Khalifa, Boyz II Men, Alyssa Milano, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Margaret Cho are among major celebrities joining the United Nations on Human Rights Day, December 10, to praise tech developers innovating solutions that help the world's most vulnerable people impacted by the climate crisis.

In the 24-hour global social Media Blitz, the recording artists and actors aim to collectively reach a social voice of over 200 million followers on behalf of United Nations Human Rights and the Call for Code initiative created by David Clark, CEO of David Clark Cause, with the support of Founding Partner IBM, and Affiliate Partner The Linux Foundation. Since Lady Gaga made a personal video appeal urging 'tech rock stars' to enlist in the Call for Code Global Challenge, developers and innovators from over 180 countries have participated in what has become the largest tech for good initiative in history.

"Our celebrity coalition continues to help raise global awareness for United Nations Human Rights and Call for Code as we work to reframe climate change as a major human rights issue. By celebrating #TechforGood innovation that promotes climate justice, they are helping to inspire developers and innovators to use their time and talent to answer the call," said Clark.

This week Call for Code also announced the 2022 Global Prize winners that innovated solutions to accelerate sustainability and combat climate change with open source-powered technology. The top prize has been awarded to GardenMate, a team from Augustana University which created an app that uses IBM Watson to connect gardeners with excess produce to people in need.

"IBM and Call for Code have empowered developers to take on the challenge of tackling the world's biggest problems, such as fighting pollution and food insecurity," said Kate Woolley, general manager, IBM Ecosystem. "This year's Call for Code demonstrates the impact developers can have working with our Ecosystem partners to help affect change and create a better future through the use of technologies such as Hybrid Cloud and AI."

About

Developers have revolutionized the way people live and interact with virtually everyone and everything. Where most people see challenges, developers see possibilities. That's why David Clark, the CEO of David Clark Cause, created Call for Code in 2018, and launched it alongside Founding Partner IBM and global partner United Nations Human Rights. This $30 million global initiative is a rallying cry to developers to use their mastery of the latest technologies to drive positive and long-lasting change across the world through code. The Call for Code community includes United Nations Human Rights, Linux Foundation, Slack, Clinton Global Initiative University, Arrow Electronics, EY, Intuit, Persistent Systems, Ingram Micro, New Relic, BeMyApp, Clemson University, EMARATSEC, Emirates Digital Association for Women, Kasten by Veeam, Manush Labs, Morgan Stanley, NYU Abu Dhabi, Optics Boss, Samsung Electronics, Sustainable Practices, Teach For All, and Women in AI MENA. Visit: callforcode.org



Related Stories
Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023 Photo
Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More Lead MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Cast Photo
Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More Lead MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Cast
Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp have joined the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical. The film adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical will be directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne and was written by Tina Fey, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.
Keala Settle, Bowen Yang & More Round Out WICKED Movie Cast Photo
Keala Settle, Bowen Yang & More Round Out WICKED Movie Cast
Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Bronwyn James, Aaron Teoh, and Michael Carmichael have joined the cast of Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of Wicked. They will join the previously Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, and Jonathan Bailey.
NYC Health Department Issues Commissioner’s Advisory Photo
NYC Health Department Issues Commissioner’s Advisory
 As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks when indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Wendell Pierce Celebrates His Birthday on Stage at DEATH OF A SALESMANPhotos: Wendell Pierce Celebrates His Birthday on Stage at DEATH OF A SALESMAN
December 9, 2022

Wendell Pierce celebrated his Birthday on stage last night at Death of a Salesman. Check out photos of the cake, and the cast singing Happy Birthday here!
Wake Up With BWW 12/9: Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Join WICKED Film, and More!Wake Up With BWW 12/9: Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Join WICKED Film, and More!
December 9, 2022

Top stories include coverage from Ohio State Murders, which opened last night on Broadway! Plus, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum join the cast of the Wicked film, and more!
Video: Heather Headley Surprises THE LION KING National Tour's Khalifa White BackstageVideo: Heather Headley Surprises THE LION KING National Tour's Khalifa White Backstage
December 8, 2022

Watch Heather Headley (Broadway’s original Nala and star of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias) surprise longtime fan Khalifa White (Nala in The Lion King tour) following a performance backstage.
Shoshana Bean, Elizabeth Teeter & More to Lead OBSESSED, THE STORY OF DIANE WARREN...SO FAR Industry PresentationShoshana Bean, Elizabeth Teeter & More to Lead OBSESSED, THE STORY OF DIANE WARREN...SO FAR Industry Presentation
December 8, 2022

OBSESSED, The Story of Diane Warren...so far, is based on the incredible life of one of the most famous and successful songwriters of all time. The cast for the presentation includes Shoshana Bean (Diane Warren), Elizabeth Teeter (Young Diane Warren), and more.
Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER & More to be Presented at Works & Process in Spring 2023Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER & More to be Presented at Works & Process in Spring 2023
December 8, 2022

For spring 2023 Works & Process will present a robust series at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Programs provide audiences with unprecedented access to creative process blending artist discussions and performance highlights.
share