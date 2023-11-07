Cristina Fontanelli To Star In 20th Annual CHRISTMAS IN ITALY Concert

Cristina Fontanelli, award-winning singer/actor and PBS/-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, along with world-class musicians/guest tenor, and American and Ukrainian youth will perform Italy's best-loved songs, arias, Neapolitan and Christmas classics in Cristina Fontanelli's 20th Annual "Christmas in Italy" charitable concert at the Merkin Concert at the Kaufman Center, 129 West 67th Street, NYC (www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org)

Program includes Italian songs: Torna a Surriento, Mamma and Ave Maria, plus Christmas classics such as the traditional Italian carol Tu scendi dalle stelle and White Christmas; operatic selections from La Boheme and La Traviata; guitar/mandolin solos such as the Godfather Theme and the traditional Ukrainian Christmas carol Carol of the Bells. Dances include We are Ukraine; Christina Aguilera's The Christmas Song and O Holy Night. This year's program will end with the full company performing "Let There Be Peace on Earth." [Hear Ms. Fontanelli singing this selection with the St. Louis Symphony https://youtu.be/b-JRL8CJis8?si=z8TILLoRepHqBGDD

Watch this 50 second promo video clip of "Christmas in Italy" (2016) https://f.io/bd7Iin0R

Musicians include: Irena Portenko, piano; Joyce Balint, mandolin (NY Philharmonic); Bill Schimmel, accordion (Grammy nomination), David Galvez, guitar; Matthew Cerillo, tenor; the Yaroslav-na Ukrainian Youth Choir; the Nadiya Dance School (New Jersey); the Xaverian High School Genesis and Senior High School Choir(s) (Brooklyn); the youth of the Downtown Dance Studio (Manhattan) and Air Dance & Theater Studio (Long Island) and Santa Claus.

QUOTE: Ms. Fontanelli says, "I began this annual Holiday tradition 20 years ago to preserve Italy's great classic and popular songs and the values they represent, for younger generations. We have been blessed to have continued, even during the terrible Covid Pandemic, and are now considered a beloved NYC Holiday tradition." [HEADLINE]: "Cristina Fontanelli, Preserving Values Through Opera," The Epoch Times. And "The best work came from Cristina Fontanelli" - The New York Times

This concert was conceived by Cristina Fontanelli and is produced by the 501 c-3 The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation, Inc. whose mission statement includes creating family-friendly musical productions giving young people performance opportunities and growing the awareness of the scientifically proven societal benefits of classical music and the arts. Tax-deductible donations can be made thru: www.thecristinafontanellifoundation.org

Some of the organizations that have been supported through the 10% donation of all ticket and other proceeds include: The Casa Famiglia Orphanage in Naples, Italy; St. Joseph Food Bank NYC; Tunnels for Towers Foundation; Wounded Warriors and St. Jude's Hospital for Children.

About Cristina Fontanelli: ("Vocal Genius" - The New York Sun) Brooklyn-born Cristina Fontanelli has performed throughout the United States and internationally singing title roles with the Palm Beach Opera, The Boston Pops and the St. Louis Symphony and has received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts from the Order Sons of Italy in America (previous recipient Luciano Pavarotti). She has appeared on PBS-TV and was honored by the Italian Government as an artist of Pugliese descent. She has performed for the Clinton White House and for the George W. Bush Presidential Inauguration. She appears annually at 54 Below and for Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons. Ms. Fontanelli has won Best Actress in two International Film Festivals and sings and entertains in 9 languages. More information: (www.cristinafontanelli.com)

Saturday, December 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: 63.50 (General), $52.50 (Seniors); $48.00 (Balcony) and $35 (Children under 14) are available thru the Box Office: (212) 501-3330 or on-line: Click Here Call the office of The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation Inc. (212) 967-1926 for more information/group tickets and VIP front orchestra tickets..