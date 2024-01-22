Creators of HARMONY, OUR CLASS & More to Honor Holocaust Remembrance Day

The National Jewish Theater Foundation Holocaust Theater International Initiative in association with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day 1/27/24. NJTF President, Arnold Mittelman, interviews creators of current NYC shows Harmony, Our Class and Here There Are Blueberries. The free public program takes place from 1:30-3:00 pm and illuminates how theater artists use a variety of source material (celebrated performers, historic events, photo albums, family histories) to create unique works that impact audiences and combat hate and antisemitism.

Arnold Mittelman, NJTF Founder stated, “We cannot stop antisemitism, but we can use theater in all its forms to offset its impact, honor the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, remember its causes and lessons to create an artistic moral compass for future generations”.

In a candid, unscripted discussion, Mittelman speaks with book writer and lyricist Bruce Sussman who worked on Harmony with composer Barry Manilow, Igor Golyak, director of Our Class by Tadeusz Slobodzianek, and director Moises Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, the co-authors of Here There Are Blueberries to highlight the creative process behind some of New York's remarkable Holocaust-related theater. The discussion includes a previously filmed interview, featuring Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club, about Joshua Harmon's play, Prayer for the French Republic.

Since 2007, NJTF has created and presented acclaimed theatrical works that celebrate the richness of Jewish history and culture. Led by a renowned Advisory Board, NJTF launched in 2012 the HTII, now part of the University of Miami Miller Center. Strategic partners such as Association of Holocaust Organizations, Theatre Communications Group, UK based Holocaust Education Trust and valued funders assist in its mission to create heightened awareness in Holocaust education, research, and production. NJTF programming features annual Remembrance Play Readings and performances of Holocaust plays, scenes, monologues and verbatim testimony selected by participants from its pioneering Holocaust Theater Catalog. Readings followed by discussions are done by Theater Companies, Holocaust Museums, Memorials, Libraries, Schools, Universities, JCCs and General Public.

To register for the event go to The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. For more information on NJTF Remembrance Readings and Holocaust Theater Catalog go to Click Here.