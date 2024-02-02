CreateTheater Partners with Streaming Musicals to Livestream Musical Writing Workshops and Development Series

CreateTheater will be partnering with Streaming Musicals to livestream musical writing workshops and the Monday Night Development Series, beginning March 4, 2024 with the premiere of REWIND the Musical by Sam Rose and Geoffrey Rose, originally performed as part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival.

"I am so excited by the opportunity to promote new musicals and plays on the Streaming Musicals platform that have been developed in our company and are now ready for production," said Cammarata. "CreateTheater was formed in 2016 to serve writers online, and so this feels like a perfect fit. I so admire Tom Polum and what he's doing with Streaming Musicals; being invited to participate with them is such an opportunity to promote new work, both plays and musicals, to a much wider audience."

CreateTheater launched the Monday Night Reading Series on Zoom the first week of lockdown in March 2020 to keep writers focused and developing their shows while theaters were closed. During the pandemic CreateTheater helped develop and/or produce more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance, and raised money for many regional theaters. It was for this work that she was recognized by Theater Resources Unlimited in 2022 with the Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The new partnership hopes to provide more opportunities for new work to be discovered online, leading to full productions in theaters regionally and beyond. For a complete listing of the series programming, visit Streamingmusicals.com or CreateTheater.com. Join us by streaming to your devices where you will have the best seat in the house to watch these new theatrical plays and musicals take wing.

is an Off-Broadway producer and dramaturg in NYC specializing in the development of new plays and musicals. Her company CreateTheater has developed and produced dozens of new plays and musicals since its founding in 2016. Off-Broadway: The Assignment, My Father's Daughter. Regional: My Life Is a Musical (Bay Street Theater), Bran Castle (Porchlight Theater). In development (Broadway): Atlantis (book by Ken Cerniglia & Scott Morris, music & lyrics by Matthew Robinson), The Falling Season, a new hip hop musical by international hip hop legend Masta Ace. During the shutdown of 2020-2022 CreateTheater developed and/or produced more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance. For this work Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022. Cate has a MFA in Dramaturgy and teaches Theatre Arts at CUNY Baruch College. www.CreateTheater.com

Tom Polum was co-lead producer of the multi award winning The Toxic Avenger Off-Broadway. As a Director, he has directed Oklahoma, Funny Girl, Carousel, Grease, Hello Dolly, Phantom and many others. He also served as associate for musical staging and helped restage the Broadway Production of Cyrano The Musical, at the Carre Theatre in Amsterdam. As an author and composer Tom has created Abelard and Heloise, Finding Frida Kahlo and The Toxic Avenger - Christmas Chaos.

In 2017 the company Streaming Musicals was formed by Tom Polum, Stacia Fernandez and Paul Gordon, as a digital content creation hub. It has guided producers in content creation for works that are meant for both film and live stage licensing. Streaming Musicals produced musicals of Emma, Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Marry Harry, No One Called Ahead, Burning Man: The Musical, Estella Scrooge (at the height of the pandemic as a green screen production) and the recent 1660 Vine. Of these works, three have been sold into licensing to Music Theater International, one to UPROAR Theatrics and several more licenses in discussion.