Cost N' Mayor to Choreograph and Abbey O'Brien To Direct WAITRESS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ogunquit Playhouse has announced the initial creative team for the first production of their 2024 season, Waitress. The musical will be directed by Abbey O'Brien, and TikTok dance sensations Cost n' Mayor will choreograph. Both O'Brien and Cost n' Mayor are making their Ogunquit Playhouse debuts.

Abbey O'Brien is a New York City based Director, with a career in the entertainment industry that spans over 20 years. As a seasoned creative, her artistic journey is diverse, from Tony Award-winning cast member, to collaborating on an Emmy nominated TV show, to being on the creative teams of Tony winning Broadway shows, to directing original works, choreographing music videos, and working with major corporations. O'Brien is currently the Global Associate Director of Sara Bareilles' Waitress the Musical. Recently, she was the Resident Director of the global sensation Moulin Rouge and Alanis Morissette's 15-time Tony award nominated Jagged Little Pill. Abbey is also the Director of Theater at Perry-Mansfield and Resident Director of Jeffrey Finn's Hot on Broadway, which creates evening length industrial shows for corporations across America.

Austin and Marideth Telenko, better known as Cost N' Mayor, have been dominating the world of hyper-synchronous choreography. What started as a hobby during the early days of the pandemic has led the dynamic couple to choreograph and perform on “Good Morning America,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Pentatonix' national tour, and major ad campaigns for Disney, Amazon Prime, Target, Lexus, Kate Spade, and more. With more than 7 million followers on social media, they have captivated the hearts and minds of the dance community and fans around the world.

Additional creative team, as well as cast, for Waitress will be announced shortly.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress kicks off Ogunquit's 2024 season on May 9, and is followed by Crazy for You (June 13 – July 13); A Little Night Music (July 18 – August 17); Little Shop of Horrors (August 22 – September 21) and the new musical, My Best Friend's Wedding, based on the hit TriStar Pictures' film and featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David (September 26 – October 27).

ASL performances and open captioning will be available for every production at Ogunquit Playhouse. These performances are made possible thanks to a partnership with Pine Tree Society and underwritten by a generous grant from The Roger R. and Theresa S. Thompson Endowment Fund, with additional support by the Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust.

Tickets to Waitress begin at $50 and can be purchased via the Ogunquit Playhouse box office by calling 207.646.5511. Phone hours are weekdays, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the button below.

About Ogunquit Playhouse

For over 90 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been a cornerstone of culture along Maine's southern seacoast, producing world-class regional theatre and arts education programs. Its commitment to inclusivity and collaboration welcomes artists and audiences from all walks of life. Nestled within this idyllic seaside village, Ogunquit offers visitors and residents a diverse range of dynamic activities, transcending the typical beach town image as a unique destination for global travelers. Discover more by visiting ogunquitplayhouse.org and connecting with @ogunquitplayhouse across all social media channels.