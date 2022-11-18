Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Concord Theatricals Launches New Record Label, Concord Theatricals Recordings

Albums now available to stream or download include The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas; Anything Goes, Rebecca Luker Sings Cole Porter, Unsung Sondheim and more.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Concord Theatricals Launches New Record Label, Concord Theatricals Recordings Today Concord Theatricals announced the launch of its new record label, Concord Theatricals Recordings. The label will be the home to many of the finest cast albums and theater artist recordings, including Concord Theatricals' previous releases with Concord's Craft Recordings label.

In tandem with launch of the new label, Concord Theatricals Recordings announced the acquisition of the Fynsworth Alley theatrical recorded music catalog from Barbara-Ann O'Connor. Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally re-release the catalog on streaming platforms worldwide, with the first wave of 24 albums dropping today. The recordings have not previously been available to stream or download.

All of the albums now available from Concord Theatricals Recordings can be viewed HERE.

Between 1993 and 2001, Varese Sarabande and Fynsworth Alley released approximately 100 theater albums - most produced by Bruce Kimmel - before dissolving in 2002. In 2018, Concord purchased the majority of the Varese Sarabande catalog, including several cast albums. Now the Fynsworth Alley and Varese Sarabande catalogs, containing a variety of cast recordings, theater songwriter and artist albums, instrumental albums, and compilation series, will live under the same label. Today's releases from the Fynsworth Alley recorded music catalog include seven cast albums, a variety of Stephen Sondheim compilations, and recordings by the late actresses Laurie Beechman, Rebecca Luker, and Michelle Nicastro.

"I'm thrilled to launch our new label and bring these wonderful albums back into circulation after 20 years," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "This first batch includes cast recordings of shows licensed for live stage performance by Concord Theatricals; four outstanding Broadway vocalist compilations and six beautiful jazz instrumental albums of the songs of the legendary Stephen Sondheim, who passed away just a year ago; and beloved albums by three iconic female musical theater artists whom we lost far too soon."

Albums Now Available to Stream or Download:

1. As Thousands Cheer (1998 Off-Broadway Cast Recording) - HERE

2. Bells Are Ringing (2001 Broadway Cast Recording) - HERE

3. Do I Hear A Waltz? (2001 Cast Recording) - HERE

4. Elegies For Angels, Punks And Raging Queens (2001 New York Concert Cast Recording) - HERE

5. Elegies: A Song Cycle (2003 Off-Broadway Cast Recording) - HERE

6. Ruthless! The Musical (1994 Los Angeles Cast Recording) - HERE

7. The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas (2001 National Tour Cast Recording) - HERE

8. No One Is Alone by Laurie Beechman - HERE

9. The Andrew Lloyd Webber Album by Laurie Beechman - HERE

10. Anything Goes, Rebecca Luker Sings Cole Porter by Rebecca Luker - HERE

11. On My Own by Michelle Nicastro - HERE

12. Reel Imagination by Michelle Nicastro - HERE

13. Toonful by Michelle Nicastro - HERE

14. Toonful, Too by Michelle Nicastro - HERE

15. Sondheim At The Movies - HERE

16. Sondheim: A Celebration (1996 S.T.A.G.E. Benefit Concert) - HERE

17. The Stephen Sondheim Album - HERE

18. Unsung Sondheim - HERE

19. Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music by Terry Trotter - HERE

20. Stephen Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum...In Jazz by The Trotter Trio - HERE

21. Stephen Sondheim's Company...In Jazz by The Trotter Trio - HERE

22. Stephen Sondheim's Follies by The Trotter Trio - HERE

23. Stephen Sondheim's Passion...In Jazz by The Trotter Trio - HERE

24. Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd...In Jazz by The Trotter Trio - HERE

Recent recordings released by Concord Theatricals / Craft Recordings include the recently Grammy Award® nominated Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles, Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish productions of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the Grammy Award-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal; as well as The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

Concord

is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, management and acquisition of sound recordings, music publishing, theatrical performance rights and narrative content. Headquartered in Nashville with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and Miami, Concord also has staff in Toronto, Tokyo and Melbourne. The Company's catalog consists of nearly 900,000 songs, composed works, plays, musicals and active recordings which are licensed in virtually every country and territory worldwide.

Concord Theatricals

is the world's most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class producing. www.concordtheatricals.com



