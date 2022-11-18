Concord Theatricals Launches New Record Label, Concord Theatricals Recordings

Today Concord Theatricals announced the launch of its new record label, Concord Theatricals Recordings. The label will be the home to many of the finest cast albums and theater artist recordings, including Concord Theatricals' previous releases with Concord's Craft Recordings label.

In tandem with launch of the new label, Concord Theatricals Recordings announced the acquisition of the Fynsworth Alley theatrical recorded music catalog from Barbara-Ann O'Connor. Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally re-release the catalog on streaming platforms worldwide, with the first wave of 24 albums dropping today. The recordings have not previously been available to stream or download.

All of the albums now available from Concord Theatricals Recordings can be viewed HERE.

Between 1993 and 2001, Varese Sarabande and Fynsworth Alley released approximately 100 theater albums - most produced by Bruce Kimmel - before dissolving in 2002. In 2018, Concord purchased the majority of the Varese Sarabande catalog, including several cast albums. Now the Fynsworth Alley and Varese Sarabande catalogs, containing a variety of cast recordings, theater songwriter and artist albums, instrumental albums, and compilation series, will live under the same label. Today's releases from the Fynsworth Alley recorded music catalog include seven cast albums, a variety of Stephen Sondheim compilations, and recordings by the late actresses Laurie Beechman, Rebecca Luker, and Michelle Nicastro.

"I'm thrilled to launch our new label and bring these wonderful albums back into circulation after 20 years," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "This first batch includes cast recordings of shows licensed for live stage performance by Concord Theatricals; four outstanding Broadway vocalist compilations and six beautiful jazz instrumental albums of the songs of the legendary Stephen Sondheim, who passed away just a year ago; and beloved albums by three iconic female musical theater artists whom we lost far too soon."

Albums Now Available to Stream or Download:

Recent recordings released by Concord Theatricals / Craft Recordings include the recently Grammy Award® nominated Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles, Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish productions of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the Grammy Award-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal; as well as The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

