Composers Concordance to Present Double Feature of THE ORDERS & IN4MATION at Silvana

On February 11th at 7pm at Silvana Harlem, Composers Concordance will present a Double Feature with 'The Orders' & 'In4Mation'

'The Orders': Tasos Papastamou - violin/composer, Erik T. Johnson - poet/narrator and Gene Pritsker - composer/guitar present a concert of music by Papastamou and Pritsker. The event will feature Pritsker's chamber music including the premier of 'The Rock At The End Of the World'' for narrator violin, guitar and Samplestra (pre-recorded electronics); and the dramatic work 'The Orders' by Papastamou and Johnson. The Orders follows a day in the life of Bright-Eyes, a spirit summoned from death by an unknown force into our world--much as we wake daily to go about our ordinary lives in search of ways to bring meaning to our existence. Through a series of encounters with her past and present, she moves towards the revelatory purpose behind her return.

'In4Mation' is a quartet focusing on improvisation and compositions that give freedom to explore groove and ensemble playing. The music grows from the original score/chart through the musicians personalization of the material and the converging of the quartets personal voices. The band consists of guitarists Jane Getter and Gene Pritsker, bassist Harvie S and drummer Gerry Brown.

Jane Getter - guitar (JGP, Brother Jack McDuff, Lenny White, Saturday Night Live Band)

Gene Pritsker - guitar (Sound Liberation, Joe Zawinul, Absolute Ensemble, The Matrix Resurrections)

Harvie S - bass (Mike Stern, Sheila Jordan, Michael Brecker, Kenny Barron)

Gerry Brown - drums (Stevie Wonder, Stanley Clarke, Diana Ross, Return to Forever)

