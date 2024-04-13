Composers Concordance to Present ALI BABA & THE 40 THIEVES Electronic Music Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On May 5th at Rockwood Music Hall, the 'CompCord @ 40' festival will conclude with an electronic music event tilted: 'Ali Baba & the 40 Thieves'. Taking on this Arabic folk-tale, that uses the number 40 in its titled, CompCord challenged composers to make electronic music inspired by the story.

The program will consist of 17 electronic or electroacoustic music compositions by an eclectic array of composers. Featured compositions include 'Sesame Mucho' by Lynn Bechtold, 'Crossing Forty' by Stefania de Kenessey, Gene Pritsker's 'Ali Baba & The 40 Thieves Haikus' based on Haikus by 8 living poets, and Composers Concordance founder Joseph Pehrson's 'Bleepy'

All four festival concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Celebrating the Big Apple's most eclectic new music series with a myriad of brazen new compositions, The 'CompCord @ 40' festival is not to be missed!

Composers Concordance presents

Ali Baba & the 40 Thieves

Electronic Music Event

Part of the

12th Annual CompCord Festival: 'CompCord @ 40'

Sunday May 5th at 6pm

Rockwood Music Hall

196 Allen St, New York

FREE EVENT

FACEBOOK

Livestream

Composers:

Lynn Bechtold, Tom Blatt, David Claman, Luis Clavijo, Dan Cooper, Adam Holzman, Velizar Iordanov, Stefania de Kenessey, Tim Mukherjee, Joseph Pehrson, Gene Pritsker, Anton Rovner, Mark Svenvold, Ted Sabety, Rodrigo Sigal, Roger Trefousse, Robert Voisey, Joseph Martin Waters.



Contributing Poets:

Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford, Erik T. Johnson,

Jim Kempner, Carlinius M, Imelda O'Reilly, John Pietaro, Mark Svenvold

Performers:

XnormL

Ted Sabety - guitar,

Mark Svenvold, Robert C. Ford, Jim Kempner, John Pietaro - recitation

Gene Pritsker - Di.J.,

Tim Mukherjee - live electronics,

Luis Clavijo - guitar

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, such longevity requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984, celebrates its 40th season with a four-concert festival all about reaching this amazing milestone. The series, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.