Composers Concordance Presents CompCord Jazz Ensemble In Performance, April 20

Featuring cutting-edge Jazz compositions by Joe Abba, David Amram, William Anderson, Anthony Branker, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jane Getter and more.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Composers Concordance Presents CompCord Jazz Ensemble In Performance, April 20 On Thursday, April 20th at 8:30pm, Composers Concordance brings together the exceptional instrumentalists of the CompCord Jazz Ensemble for an evening of high-velocity newly written jazz compositions, as well as great food and drink at NYC's legendary Jazz venue: Birdland.

Featured on the program are composers David Amram (New York Philharmonic's first composer-in-residence, scored such films as 'Splendor in the Grass' and 'The Manchurian Candidate'), and Dick Griffin (Sun Ra, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Abdullah Ibrahim).

Also included are cutting-edge Jazz compositions by Joe Abba, David Amram, William Anderson, Anthony Branker, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jane Getter, Dick Griffin, Laurence Goldman, Franz Hackl, and Gene Pritsker.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.




