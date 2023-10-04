Composers Concordance Hosts CHARTS & GRAPHICS Concert Performance

On Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at The Delancey, Composers Concordance presents 'Charts & Graphics', a concert featuring new music written in the forms of charts and/or utilizing graphic notation, to be performed by CompCord Ensemble: Jason Hwang - violin, Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet, Gene Pritsker - guitar, Jay Elfenbein - bass, and Damien Bassman - drums.

Featured compositions include Gene Pritsker’s 'unCHARTed Deconstructed #3' (World Premiere), Jay Elfenbein's 'Maddy Waddy', Dan Cooper's 'The Five Sauces' - inspired by a cartoon by Adam Holzman, and Michael Poast's 'Color Music Timelessness Spatial Quintet' - utilizing an alternative notation system created by the composer.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

Composers:

Dan Cooper, Jay Elfenbein, Jason Hwang,

Ginka Mizuki, Michael Poast, Gene Pritsker

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble:

Jason Hwang - violin

Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet

Gene Pritsker - guitar

Jay Elfenbein - bass

Damien Bassman - drums