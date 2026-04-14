Composers Concordance COMPCORD FESTIVAL: COMEDY IN NYC Returns for 14th Year In May

Composers Concordance will present the 14th Annual CompCord Festival, a four-concert series running from May 17 through May 29, 2026 at venues across New York City. This year’s festival, themed “Comedy,” will explore humor in contemporary music through composition, improvisation, and performance.

The series will take place at St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery, Jim Kempner Fine Arts, and Loft393, with each program offering a distinct approach to comedic expression in music. The concerts will also be livestreamed via Composers Concordance’s Facebook page.

14TH ANNUAL COMPCORD FESTIVAL: COMEDY

The festival will open on Sunday, May 17 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery with Sht Lszt, a program that reexamines the legacy of Franz Liszt through parody and reinterpretation.

On Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Jim Kempner Fine Arts, Stand-up / Get Up will combine stand-up comedy with contemporary composition, featuring comedians alongside composers creating new works inspired by their routines.

The 16th Annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon will take place Sunday, May 24 at 5:00 p.m. at Loft393, bringing together more than 20 composers and performers for a series of newly created works centered on comedy.

The festival will conclude Friday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Loft393 with a performance by the CompCord Polka Band, presenting a program that blends traditional dance forms with humor and commentary.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

Founded in 1984, Composers Concordance is dedicated to presenting contemporary music through thematic programming and interdisciplinary collaboration. The organization continues to highlight new works and emerging voices while exploring innovative approaches to performance.

The 2026 festival will feature a wide range of composers, performers, poets, and comedians, reflecting the organization’s focus on experimental and cross-genre work.