Composers Concordance Brings 'Cycles & Solos' to the Tenri Cultural Institute

On Saturday, November 11th, 2023 at The Tenri Cultural Institute, Composers Concordance presents 'Cycles & Songs', a concert featuring four new Song Cycles and five new piano solos, performed by vocalists Michelle Shocked, Melanie Mitrano,

Maria Tegzes, Adriana Valdes and pianists Geoffrey Burleson, Steve Sandberg, Kathleen Supové, Christopher Vassiliades.

Featured song cycles include Melanie Mitrano's 'Adverse Childhood Experiences', 'Poet's Songs' by Gene Pritsker and 'Come In From The Edge' by Maria Tegzes and Geoffrey Burleson. 'Searching for Solace' by Charles Coleman and 'Prélude to “Evangeline - A Tale of Acadie' by Christopher Vassiliades are the featured piano solos.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Tickets:

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Composers: Geoffrey Burleson, Charles Coleman,Dan Cooper, Melanie Mitrano, Gene Pritsker, Steve Sandberg, Michelle Shocked, Kathleen Supové, Maria Tegzes, Christopher Vassiliades

Performers:

Melanie Mitrano, Michelle Shocked, Maria Tegzes, Adriana Valdes - voices

Geoffrey Burleson, Steve Sandberg, Kathleen Supové, Christopher Vassiliades - piano