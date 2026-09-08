Complete Audio Production Of AUGHTS, A NEW RADIO PLAY, Now Streaming

The complete audio production of Aughts, a radio play from writer/director Jake Lebowitz, is now streaming free at aughtstheplay.com, YouTube, and wherever you listen to podcasts. Recorded live in New York City and available as both an audio drama and script visualizer, audiences can listen or watch a layered video experience, featuring the full-length script and visuals from the recording studio.

Reunited at a family wedding, two forsaken childhood friends search for missing pieces of their larger-than-life dreams. Sharp, witty, and unsentimental, Aughts is a duel of lives not lived when staring down the barrel of the one you do.

Aughts stars A.K. Young as Ruby, Patrick McCann as Joseph, Alice Lee as Ava, Noa Weiner as Sam, and Brant Zheng as Patrick. It was written, directed, and edited by Jake Lebowitz.

The production was produced by Collective Hammer and by Zachary Reiser for Neon Lights Digital Media. Matthew Charles Dowden served as audio engineer, with audio mixing by Sam Yoder and original score by Isaac Haines. Additional instrumentation was contributed by Alex Lebowitz. Sound design, video design, and graphic design are by Jake Lebowitz. Production photography is by Angela Gonzalez. The original song "Cul-De-Sac Queen" was written by Jake Lebowitz and Melissa Bowley.

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