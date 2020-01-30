Compagnie Hervé KOUBI Opens The Joyce's Spring/Summer 2020 Season
French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi is poised for a return engagement with his eponymous company to open The Joyce's Spring/Summer 2020 Season. The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) will present Compagnie Hervé KOUBI in the evening-length Les nuits barbares ou les premiers matins du monde from February 18-23 at The Joyce Theater.
Featuring their signature combination of athleticism and poetic movement, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI celebrates their 20th anniversary at The Joyce with the New York premiere of Les nuits barbares ou les premiers matins du monde, which translates to The Barborous Nights; or, The First Dawns of the World. Inspired by his own ancestry in both France and Algeria, choreographer Hervé Koubi explores the shared history of the Mediterranean basin-a universal culture more ancient than the concept of individual nations. Using a powerful lexicon of movement created from capoeira, marital arts, hip-hop, and contemporary dance, the company investigates the ancestral fear of strangers and reveals the hidden refinement of cultures known as "barbarian." The 13 all-male dancers of Compagnie Hervé KOUBI whirl their dark color skirts and brandish knives under their Swarovski-inspired headgear to music by Wagner, Mozart, and Fauré mixed with Algerian sounds.
The Joyce Theater presents Compagnie Hervé KOUBI from February 18-23. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm; and Sunday at 2pm. A Curtain Chat, a free post-performance talkback with members of the company, will take place on Wednesday, February 19. The Sunday, February 23 performance is part of the Family Performance Series, with tickets available for kids for only $10.Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.
