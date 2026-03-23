Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Claybourne Elder, Hugh Panaro & More

Spring has sprung and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of this month's performers, including Claybourne Elder, Marilyn Maye, and Hugh Panaro. Get your tickets today!

Claybourne Elder

April 3, 4, & 15, 2026

Claybourne Elder celebrates the release of his debut album, If the Stars Were Mine, with a series of album release concerts that bring his acclaimed live show to 54 Below. Known for evenings that critics have described as effortless, emotionally resonant, and laugh-out-loud funny, Elder blends masterful storytelling and his richly expressive voice. Praised for his warmth, candor, and disarming charm, Elder moves fluidly between songs and stories—pairing classic material from the Great American Songbook and Sondheim with unexpected pop moments and deeply personal reflections. These release concerts offer audiences the chance to experience If the Stars Were Mine as it was meant to be heard: live, intimate, and infused with the heart, humor, and humanity that have made his performances so widely celebrated.

Marilyn Maye

April 6 - 19, 2026

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 98th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend. A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

Hugh Panaro: Man Without A Mask

April 23-25 & 30 & May 1, 2026

Hugh Panaro: Man Without A Mask is a very exciting evening taking you right onto Broadway, backstage, into dressing rooms, and into Hugh’s unique and personal scrapbook of a life and career. You won’t want to miss this exciting solo concert, where you will be treated to songs and stories the star will share from Side Show, Show Boat, Lestat, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, The Red Shoes, and all the blockbusters he’s known for… and even some shows he wasn’t in.