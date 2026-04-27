Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Beth Malone, Melissa Errico, Melissa Manchester & More





Spring has sprung and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of this month's performers, including Beth Malone, Melissa Errico, and Melissa Manchester. Get your tickets today!

Melissa Manchester – Fifty Threads: An Artists Journey

May 6 - 9, 2026

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester returns to 54 Below with Fifty Threads: An Artist’s Journey, reflecting on her five-decade career, celebrating her 20 plus albums, and sharing stories along the way. A Native New Yorker, Melissa holds the distinction of being the first singer ever to have two Academy Award-nominated songs in the same year (“Through The Eyes Of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise) and to perform them both in the same Oscar telecast.

Beth Malone Sings 1990s Lesbian Icons and Starstruck

May 15 & 16, 2026

Tony nominee Beth Malone returns to 54 Below for the first time in 5 years in a brand new concert celebrating 1990s lesbian icons including the Indigo Girls, k.d. lang, Tracy Chapman, Melissa Etheridge, and more. Best known for originating the role of (Big) Alison in the groundbreaking and celebrated Tony® winning musical Fun Home, based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir of the same name, Malone now brings songs and personal stories to the stage.

Melissa Errico: Back to Barbra (with Billy)

May 27 - 29, 2026

After the critical triumph of The Streisand Effect, her homage to the great Barbra last fall, Melissa Errico returns with a new edition of the show – but this one blessed with the presence of the great piano-man and singer Billy Stritch, a Streisand favorite and a frequent Errico stage husband. Once again, the music of their shared collaborators and mentors, the Legrands and the Bergmans and Sondheim and the standards will ring out. But this time Melissa and Billy will go “back-to-back” in their appreciations of the Streisand songbook, in a joyful series of duets, conversations, witty entanglements and just wonderful music making.