Comedian Rob Beckett Embarks on WALLOP! Australian Tour

Comedian Rob Beckett will bring his Wallop! show for a national tour which will include a performance at the prestigious Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival. It's been a busy few years for the Mouth of the South - and he's coming to see you to fill you in and make you laugh. WALLOP!

During the crisis, Rob has kept himself busy with his hugely popular podcast Parenting Hell, co-presented with Josh Widdicombe, which has had over 25 million downloads. The show sees the pair interviewing fellow parents on their successes (or most likely failures) at parenting. Guests have included Katherine Ryan, Jonathan Ross, Kerry Godliman and many more. The podcast has been a comedy lifeline for many in these challenging times, and as a result it has been a regular fixture at the top of the iTunes podcast chart. He also starred in the third series of the BAFTA-nominated Rob And Romesh Vs, alongside best mate, Romesh Ranganathan, as well as ITV's Paul Sinha's TV Showdown.

And as if his performance talent isn't enough, Rob has now penned a book - A Class Act - which is his autobiographical account of being working-class in the middle-class world of television and comedy. At work he's the Cockney geezer, but to his mates down the pub in south-east London, he's the theatrical one - a media luvvy. Even his wife and kids are posher than him! The book, which is a funny, candid and often moving account of what it feels like to be an outsider, is out now.

Rob Beckett burst onto the comedy circuit 10 years ago and hasn't looked back since. Besides being known as the unmistakable voice of Celebs Go Dating, he's also been a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats. In 2019, Rob co-hosted The Royal Variety Performance with Romesh Ranganathan, the first time two fellow comedians had hosted the event together in over 30 years.

His cheeky persona has also seen him host Children in Need and Comic Relief. Other TV shows include multiple appearances on BBC One's Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, The Graham Norton Show, All Round Mrs Brown's, Michael McIntyre's Big Show, Sky One's A League of Their Own, Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats and Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two's Mock The Week, ITV's Play to The Whistle, The Jonathan Ross Show, ITV Two's Celebrity Juice, and Dave's Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, Taskmaster, and Hypothetical.

Tour Dates are below:

PERTH ASTOR THEATRE THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER

Adelaide Norwood CONCERT HALL MONDAY 21 NOVEMBER

MELBOURNE HAMER HALL WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER

CANBERRA THE PLAYHOUSE FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER

BRISBANE THE TIVOLI SUNDAY 27 NOVEMBER

SYDNEY JUST FOR LAUGHS - ENMORE THEATRE WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 9 MAY 9AM - BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM