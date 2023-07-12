Comedian Mary Dimino Comes To The Historic St. George Theatre

The performance will take place at the St. George Theatre on Thursday August 24th.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Award-winning comedian and actress Mary Dimino is slated to perform at St. George Theatre on Thursday August 24th.  She brings with her the comedy troupe she founded, Supersized Women of Comedy, for a two-show event.

Centered in the historic St. George District, steps from the iconic Staten Island Ferry, St. George Theatre is well known in the business as “the most magnificent theatre on Staten Island.”  Solomon Brill of the Isle Theatrical Company broke ground on the 2,800-seat venue nearly one hundred years ago. Renovated and restored, it is still a thriving majestic theatre for the borough and all of New York City.

Headliner Mary Dimino, a familiar face on television, currently hails from the borough and is one of the Staten Island's recognized entertainers. With Dimino's Nova award-winning and Telly nominated hit local cable series "Nights with Mary" airing for 10 seasons, and various roles on national television, commercials, and off-Broadway runs with her one woman shows, she is a much-celebrated Staten Island talent.

Mary Dimino is a MAC Award Winner for Best Female Comedian and a Gracie Allen Award winner for her work with PBS. Her one woman show SCARED SKINNY won Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival and enjoyed a sold out run at The Paradise Theater. Her book of similar name, Scared Skinny No More, is published by Sunbury Press and debuted number ten on their best seller list. Her latest one woman show BIG DUMMY, won the United Solo Award of Theatre Row.

Mary Dimino's television appearances include NBC's Today Show, HBO's Chris Rock Show, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Comedy Central's Graham Norton Effect, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Dr Oz Show, NY-1, American Movie Classics, sketches on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien and SNL. On stage she has played the Maid of Honor in Tony & Tina's Wedding, Carmella in Surprise, and Vidalia in the off-Broadway hit My Big Gay Italian Funeral at St. Luke's Theater.  

Supersized Women of Comedy, created by Mary Dimino, is described as a blend of stand-up, feel-good songs, and interactive characters.  This 90-minute variety show explores perceived beauty standards of society through insightful hilarious humor, improv, sketch, and music. Weight is the heart of their comedy, but they guarantee “you'll leave feeling lighter than ever.” 

Included in the cast are powerhouse entertainers, singers, and comedians. The event is a part of St. George Theatre's Cabaret and Beyond Series where the best talent of musical theater, comedy, and improv are handpicked and celebrated during their 2024 series.

Tickets for the event are $25.00 plus a two drink minimum. 

Show Information: 

Thursday August 24, 2023

St. George Theatre 

35 Hyatt Street

Staten Island, NY 10301

Info for tickets: www.marydimino.com 

Or www.supersizedcomedy.com




