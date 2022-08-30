Comedian Katie Boyle To Tape New Special I'LL DO IT MYSELF At New York Comedy Club

Irish stand up comedian and host of The Shift podcast; Katie Boyle will be taping her debut comedy special and recording her album at New York Comedy Club.

'I'll do it myself' is titled after every Irish parent because they constantly say that and Katie has decided to have no host or opener and do the whole night herself! It will start off with audience participation and crowd work then an hour of stand up comedy! Boyle will be the first Irish comedian to film a full length special in NYC.

She performs daily all over NYC and has toured America. She has been featured in festivals all over the country: Laughing Skull Atlanta, The Women in Comedy Festival, Asheville, Cape Fear, Kansas City Irish fest, New York City Festival and tours with the Real Irish Comedy tour. She has been heard on Sirius XM and has opened for Des Bishop in Vicar St Ireland and The Comedy Cellar NYC.

Ticket link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194029®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorkcomedyclub.com%2Ftags%2Fkatie-boyle-album-recording?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Price: $25

Date: 18th of September 7pm and 9:30pm

Location:

New York Comedy Club

241 East 24th St.

New York, NY 10010 (Gramercy location)

(212) 696-5233

Email: info@newyorkcomedyclub.com

