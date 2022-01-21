Comedian Donnell Rawlings Comes To Carolines This Month

Donnell Rawlings, known for his hilarious sketches on Chappelle's Show, headlines New York City's Carolines On Broadway, located at 1626 Broadway, Thursday, January 27- Sunday, January 30. Tickets can be purchased either by calling 212-757-4100 going to https://www.carolines.com/

In just the last few months, Donnell not only filmed his first stand-up special for Netflix, produced by Dave Chappelle, which will be airing in the beginning of 2022, but he is back on tour appearing at major comedy clubs across the country. And on March 2nd, Donnell will be seen co-starring in Adam McKay's highly anticipated HBO series WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY alongside Jason Clark and John C. Reilly

Donnell just released his third comedy album Y'all, Need to Chill and co-stars in BET's THE TWENTIES: AFTER- SHOW created by Lena Waithe. Fans can also see him in BLACK MAFIA FAMILY alongside Snoop Dog and Eminem. Donnell's fans are also thrilled to tune back into his podcast, The Donnell Rawlings Show, which has returned after a break during the pandemic. Donnell dishes with some of his hilarious and interesting friends as guests-- most recently his five-year-old son Austen. Donnell is also a regular guest on the JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE which he does with Dave Chappelle.

When he's not on stage performing at his own shows, Donnell plays alongside Dave and some of his closest comedian and artist friends, including Jon Stewart, Jeff Ross, Busta Rhymes, Her and Erykah Badu at sold out shows of the UNTITLED: DAVE CHAPPELLE DOCUMENTARY at major venues across the country.

Donnell has appeared on HBO's THE WIRE, Netflix's series THE DEGENERATES, and he won critical acclaim for his role as Dez in Pixar's SOUL. Of course, there are his regular appearances with Dave Chappelle on THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Donnell was honored with the Redd Foxx Award from The African-American Humor Awards in 2021.

Donnell Rawlings is a lover of life and an all-around good guy-his act is spot on, as he shares his view of the world, using comedy as a way to connect us all.