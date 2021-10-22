Columbia School of the Arts to Present MUD & SPRINGTIME

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Colm Summers' (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of MUD & SPRINGTIME by María Irene Fornés.

In the dustbowl of America's first Great Depression, trapped by her poverty and the men around her, Mae will stop at nothing to make meaning of her life. Twenty years later, a forbidden relationship disintegrates as two women try to understand what will make them free. Told across two plays, MUD & SPRINGTIME by María Irene Fornés is the story of the power it takes to break free of destitution, moral judgement, and the people whose love will drown us. Director Colm Summers examines America's greatest sin - disparity - in an evening of plays that force us to reckon with our comfort in the safety of the American Dream.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:



FEATURING

Mazvita Chanakira, Mike Gerbi, Delano Montgomery, and Kate Vozella.

PRODUCTION TEAMDramaturg Austin Tooley, Co-Producers Sean Anthony Chia and Anthony Massa , Production Stage Manager Harry Corthell, Assistant Stage Manager Tesia Childs, Company Manager Taeeun Yeo, Composer Daniel Bindschedler, Scenic and Props Designer Richard Oullette, Costume Designer Camilla Dely, Lighting Designer Betsy Chester, Sound Designer Liam Bellman-Sharpe, Projection Designer Hamilton Guillén, Intimacy Coordinator Christina (Cha) Ramos.

Colm Summers' Directing Thesis was presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts for current Columbia affiliates & a recording will become available on Five OHM for all audiences.

RECORDED STREAM AVAILABLEOctober 28-November 1, 2021