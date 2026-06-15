Colman Domingo Met Husband Through Missed Connections Ad, Said ‘I Think I Love You’ on First Date

Colman Domingo had the ultimate meet-cute with his husband of 12 years.

During the June 9 episode of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the Scottsboro Boys actor, 56, recalled crossing paths with Raúl Domingo outside of a Walgreens in 2005.

“I lived in San Francisco for 10 years, moved to New York, I go back to San Francisco to do a show at Berkeley Rep,” Colman explained. “I go to Berkeley, California. I’m crossing paths going into a Walgreens with the most beautiful person I think I’ve ever seen — not even just beautiful aesthetically, but just energetically.”

Though Colman had his eye on the producer, the two never spoke that day at Walgreens.

“Three days later, I’m trying to buy a used computer on Craigslist. I couldn’t stop thinking about him, and I thought about posting one of the Craigslist ‘Missed Connections’ ads,” Colman said. “I used to read them like crazy.”

Little did the Oscar nominee know, Raúl was thinking along the same lines.

“I get to the second page, and third one down — I remember exactly the placement — it said, ‘Saw you outside of Walgreens Berkeley,’” Colman recalled. “He placed it just an hour before I looked. So, we were looking for each other.”

Three days later, Colman and Raúl had their first date.

“I’m so uncool,” Colman admitted. “I literally was like, ‘I think I love you, and you’re going to change my life.’ That's how uncool I am, though.”

“But that’s so good! That’s so direct,” said Poehler, jokingly adding that “everyone who took a look at Raúl” would probably say “I love you.”

“You got to lock that down really fast!” she added.

On a more serious note, Colman said that he believes in being open and honest in relationships, adding: “Don’t play any games.”

The pair, who married in 2014, have known each other for close to 22 years — but Colman said their relationship still feels just as exciting as it did when they first met.

“Sometimes, when we’re with other people, they can’t even tell — I guess it’s a compliment — that we’ve been together for so long,” he said. “Cause we’re still very in love with each other. And we have fun, and we’re touchy-feely.”

The Disclosure Day star previously spoke about their relationship in a 2021 feature with GQ.

According to the publication, they were married in a small, intimate house party nine years after their Walgreens meet-cute. Colman and Raúl invited 25 people over and greeted each person by saying, “Welcome to our wedding.”

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski