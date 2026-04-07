Clark Center NYC & American Dance Guild Will Present THE POLITICS OF MOVEMENT

Clark Center NYC and the American Dance Guild will present THE POLITICS OF MOVEMENT: WHEN DANCE SPEAKS OUT on April 14 and 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Theater at the 14th Street Y. The two-night program marks the first collaboration between the two organizations.

Bringing together eight companies and choreographers, the program examines protest, resistance, identity, and social justice through dance. The works span generations and styles, connecting historical pieces with contemporary responses to themes including migration, war, race, and national identity. Each performance will conclude with a talkback featuring participating artists.

The program includes reconstructions and reinterpretations of historically significant works, including Anna Sokolow’s Slaughter of the Innocents, originally created in 1937 as an anti-fascist statement, and politically engaged solos associated with Isadora Duncan. Contemporary works will be presented by companies including Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama, H.T. Chen & Dancers, Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company, Monét Movement Productions, Arthur Avilés Typical Theater, and Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet.

The event will also feature dance-theater artist Ara Fitzgerald appearing as The Ghost of P.T. Barnum, serving as master of ceremonies.

The presentation reflects a shared mission between Clark Center NYC and the American Dance Guild to support artists and foster dialogue through performance. Founded in 1959, Clark Center has historically provided opportunities for Black dancers and choreographers, while the American Dance Guild, established in 1956, continues its work supporting artists and promoting accessibility and exchange across generations.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are available online.

Performances will take place at the 14th Street Y Theater, located at 344 East 14th Street in New York City.