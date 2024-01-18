Clara Francesca, Tara Pacheco and Alysia Reiner to star in 43 Stages of Grieving: A Comedy.

43 Stages of Grieving: A Comedy, written and directed by Micharne Cloughley (“Law & Order: SVU”), will premiere at The Tank's (312 West 36th Street New York, NY 10018) 98-Seat Theatre on March 8, 2024 for a limited run through March 25, 2024.

43 Stages of Grieving: A Comedy tells the story of a pregnant, dying robot and a human who attempted to live forever. Like almost anyone who has grieved, they can both attest that the idea of only five stages of grieving is hilarious. But with a presumably incoming infant on the way, they can't sit around and eat cheese all day (there are of course stages of grief for both hard cheese and soft cheese). Together they try to make plans for an unknown motherhood, kind but complicated technology, and a future without them. This is a comedy for a grief saturated world.

The cast of 43 Stages of Grieving: A Comedy will include Clara Francesca* (“FBI”), Tara Pacheco* (“First Wives Club”), and Alysia Reiner* (“Orange Is the New Black”) as the voice of “Mary,” the unfinished prototype of the AI of the “perfect woman.”

* these Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association in this Equity Approved Showcase.

“I first became aware of this play after collaborating with Micharne on a 24 Hour Play benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund during the Writers' Strike,” said Alysia Reiner. “It's a hilarious and deeply poignant exploration of modern (and future) life and death choices including falling in love, our relationship to technology and bodily autonomy and freedom.”

43 Stages of Grieving: A Comedy will feature scenic and lighting design by Jonathan Cottle (Rough Trade), costume design by Chris Leary (“Severance”), sound design by Nate Edmonson (Sesame Street the Musical), projection design by Qixin Zhang (Love and Information), and puppet design by Kell Selznick (Jim Henson's Dinosaur Train Live). Thomas J. Donohoe II (Magic Box) is the Production Stage Manager. 43 Stages of Grieving: A Comedy is produced by The Tank Presents and Micharne Cloughley.

The performance schedule for 43 Stages of Grieving: A Comedy is March 8-9, 11, 15-16, 18, 22-23, and 25 at 7pm; and March 10, 17, and 24 at 3pm. The performance on Saturday March 16 will be livestreamed.

Tickets begin at $20 and are available at Click Here.