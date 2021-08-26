City Announces Over $11 Million In Capital Support For Cultural Organizations On The Snug Harbor Campus In Staten Island

The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, and Staten Island Borough President's Office have announced $11.1 million in FY 2022 capital funding contributed toward furthering major renovations, upgrades, and critical infrastructure projects for three cultural organizations on the Snug Harbor campus.

The funding - awarded to the Staten Island Museum, Staten Island Children's Museum, and Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden - will support a number of key infrastructure and expansion projects that will help ensure this unique historic cultural campus will continue to support the needs of these varied organizations, while attracting audiences from across the world to Staten Island.

"Arts and culture are at the heart of our city's recovery - especially in Staten Island, where its unique history, the talent, and vitality make it such a cultural hub," said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been. "These investments will support the next generation of artists and historians in the borough, and we're proud to make Staten Island more vibrant than ever."

"We are so proud to support the organizations that make the Snug Harbor campus such a vital center for creative activity and community programming, and such a welcoming place for audiences, artists, and cultural workers" said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Gonzalo Casals. "Collectively, these investments in the futures of Snug Harbor, Staten Island Museum, and Staten Island Children's Museum will help sustain and grow the footprint and reach of these amazing organizations. We thank the Mayor, City Council, and Borough President for their ongoing commitment to this unique cultural gem."

The new funding included in the FY 2022 capital budget includes support for four projects at three organizations across the Snug Harbor campus:

$5.7 million for Snug Harbor Cultural Center for two projects: $3.4 million for renovation of Building K: adaptive reuse of this structure will transform the former "Matron's House" into a café, gift shop, information desk, and restrooms. Once complete, Building K will serve as a general comfort station and visitor center to all campus visitors. $2.3 million for electrical switchgear replacement: the installation of a new electrical switchgear into Building G. This project will serve the critical electrical infrastructure needs of the entire campus.

$3.4 million for Staten Island Museum Building B: Expanding the Museum's footprint into Building B, which adjoins its current main space on Snug Harbor's front row, will result in a STEAM Education Center with additional public space for natural sciences exhibitions, a lab classroom and a café, as well as exterior restoration of the building. This LEED silver certified project will provide proper climate control and storage systems for collections preservation.

$2 million for Staten Island Children's Museum: Major mechanical upgrade of existing systems for the main building, connector building and the barn, including creation of the facility's first centralized building management system, focusing on controlling HVAC for their three buildings, improving both comfort and safety of visitors and staff, and energy efficiency.

"Snug Harbor is a cultural gem that has given so much to the people of Staten Island and to visitors around the world," said Speaker Corey Johnson. "The City Council appreciates the incredible work that they do and the integral role they play in making this city special and is proud to provide this capital funding."

"In order for Snug Harbor to remain a hub for Staten Island's cultural institutions, the city must continually invest in its hard infrastructure. These projects meet that recurring need. My kids love the Staten Island Children's Museum and I am glad the mayor has made this allocation to keep it, and other buildings on the campus, functioning long into the future," said Council Member Joseph C. Borelli.

"During my tenure in the City Council, we have significantly increased the expense and capital funding for Snug Harbor and its constituent organizations, helping to keep the doors open at this vital cultural institution. Snug Harbor is now thriving and with the allocations for these upgrades and expansion projects, its future looks bright," said Council Member Steven Matteo.

"The Snug Harbor campus is essential for furthering cultural life in every corner of our City. The investment made shows our City's commitment to not just Snug Harbor but to providing a home for the vibrant cultural sector both today and into the future," said Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer.

"Now in our 140th year, the Staten Island Museum thanks the City for its significant investment to ensure that the museum's natural sciences collections will be preserved for the future and displayed for the public to enjoy and learn about biodiversity on Staten Island. This expansion will enable the museum to accommodate more student groups for STEAM education programs. We are grateful for this meaningful support from Mayor de Blasio, Borough President Oddo, Council Speaker Corey Johnson and City Council Members Debi Rose, Steven Matteo and Joseph Borelli," said Janice Monger, President & CEO of the Staten Island Museum.

"We're incredibly grateful to the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, and Staten Island Borough President's Office for their generous and much-needed investment in Snug Harbor's cultural gems," said Martha Neighbors, Interim President & CEO of Snug Harbor. "Snug Harbor is excited to always be improving and we look forward to providing a high-quality experience to visitors throughout New York City and points beyond."

"This upgrade will provide much needed relief for the thousands of families who visit the Staten Island Children's Museum each year," said Executive Director of the Staten Island Children's Museum Dina Rosenthal. "This upgrade will comprehensively protect our visitors, animal collection, and exhibits from the vagaries of weather outside, offering relief in a truly temperature-controlled environment throughout our entire footprint, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for our staff and audiences year round."