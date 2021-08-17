Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Circle Theatre Presents Noises Off

August 12 - 28

Aug. 17, 2021  
Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

ON STAGE
Take advantage of this special Broadway World offer!
USE PROMO CODE: BROADWAYNOISES
Get $5 Off Your Noises Off Tickets

Sponsored by
Warner Norcross + Judd

Click HERE to purchase tickets or call 616.456.6656

Box Office
1703 Robinson Rd. SE
Grand Rapids, MI


