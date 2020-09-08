Ciara Renee, Ali Ewoldt, Matt Doyle, and More to Perform in Virtual Concert 'Music From Broadway Afar'
The concert will be streamed live on Facebook and Youtube on September 13th at 8pm UK/Ireland time and 3pm EDT.
Singer Rebecca Winckworth and her team are presenting the next concert "Music From Broadway Afar" on September 13th at 8pm UK time or 3pm EDT. The show will feature over 20 stars from Broadway including current leads from Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Frozen, The Lion King, Company, Book of Mormon, and many more!
Featured Artists Include: Ciara Renée, Meghan Picerno, Ashley Blanchett, Brian Calì, Damon Mctoy, Matt Doyle, Syndee Winters, Dashaun Young, Andrew Van Allsburg, Ali Ewoldt, Julian R. Decker, Harrison Sheckler, Mariko Shimasaki , Kanako Shimasaki, Sorcha Fenlon, Andrew Dempsey, Effie Passero, Brett, Pruneau, Pérola Congo, Monica Danae Ricketts, Marques Jerrell Ruff, Julio Cesar Sierra, Zoë Curlett, Kelvin Dukes.
They will perform Musical Theatre favourites, from Les Miserables, to Wicked, The Wild Party, The Wiz, The Sound of Music, The King and I, Into The Woods, and many more.
"Covid19 has been devastating to the livelihoods of our artists. Though our theatres are closed, the show simply must go on, we must keep our music and arts alive." Says Founder Rebecca, who created this organisation from strict quarantine in her apartment where she sang from her balcony for her neighbours every night for two months. "I saw how my nightly song brought my all my neighbours together for a moment of peace during these extremely different times and I thought to myself, I need to replicate this on an international level with global impact!"
Watch a teaser for the concert below:
