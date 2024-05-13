Chutzpah Dance Presents INSATIABLE ODDS At Arts on Site

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This May, Chutzpah Dance presents their inaugural evening-length show, titled insatiable odds. The production aims to use movement that intricately weaves vignettes of life through various lenses, exploring unwavering determination in a race against time.

The show includes work choreographed by the company's Artistic Director, Erica Isakower, featuring dancers Laura Ardner, Sarah Blake, Kayla Laufer, Natalie Long, Melanie Molina, Nia Pretto, and Brei Snyder.

Each piece is a dynamic work that takes the audience on the dancers' journey fighting against the invisible ticking clock of life. "How Far We Go" explores interpersonal connection while coming into your own, while "Advot" exemplifies the butterfly effect and the effects those changes have on others. "Mesh" explores the interconnection within the body, "This one is for the bridges and tunnels bitches" looks to find happiness and joyous moments within the mundane, and "Unowned" tackles the ever-present issues of women's rights and bodily autonomy. "Make Her Proud" looks through the journey of coming into one's own while living up to the expectations of past versions of self. "SMOG ABYSS | paper straws" addresses climate change and many young adults feeling powerless over the irrevocable damage to the climate caused by corporations and lobbying, while the final piece, "Inflorescence" analyzes the transitional period into adulthood and feeling like an imposter. This show focuses on how these forces come to light and impact each other.

Through their work, Chutzpah Dance aims to push the boundaries of dance by layering movement into an indelible web, emphasizing inclusion and creating new opportunities for artists. Ahead of the performances on the 25th of May, tickets can be purchased directly from the company from the following link: https://chutzpahdance.ticketleap.com.