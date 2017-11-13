Christopher Plummer Comments for First Time on Replacing Kevin Spacey: 'It's A Shame'

As BWW reported last week, director Ridley Scott, along with producers at Imperative Entertainment have made plans to remove actor Kevin Spacey from an upcoming film titled ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD. The move followed allegations that the actor made sexual advances toward several minors in the past, including Broadway's Anthony Rapp.



The decision to replace Spacey was unanimous among Sony Pictures executives as well as the film's cast and crew, including actors Michelle Pfeiffer and Mark Wahlberg, to re-shoot the scenes. Though Spacey only worked around ten days on the film, his character is central to the plot of the thriller.



Veteran actor Christopher Plummer was re-cast in the role, replacing Spacey as J Paul Getty. Re-shoots of the film are scheduled to begin immediately, with the director sticking to plans to release the film on December 22nd.

Yesterday, Plummer spoke exclusively to Vanity Fair about taking over the lead role in the project. "I think it's very sad what happened to him. Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it's so sad. It's such a shame," Plummer told the site at the premiere of his latest film, The Man Who Invented Christmas. "That's all I can say, because that's it."

Read the article in full here

Also last week, CBS decided to cut Kevin Spacey from its upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Carol Burnett show. That news came on the heels of the revelation that Spacey would not be returning to his popular role on the hit Netflix series, House of Cards.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles