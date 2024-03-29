Christopher Gattelli, Lorin Latarro & More to Join DANCE LAB CHOREOGRAPHY SYMPOSIUM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance Lab New York is launching Dance Lab Choreography Symposium, the Company’s new virtual forum for dancemakers at all stages of their careers, to be held online June 8-9, 2024. Early Bird Registration for Dance Lab Choreography Symposium is now open through April 26.

Guest artists for the inaugural program include Chip Abbott, Josh Bergasse, Al Blackstone, Hope Boykin, Amanda Castro, Chloe Davis, Lucille DiCampli, Liam Francis, Karla Puno Garcia, Christopher Gattelli, Francisco Graciano, JoAnn M. Hunter, Rick Kuperman, Jeff Kuperman, Lorin Latarro, Dario Natarelli, Nubian NéNé, Ellenore Scott, Ali Solomon, Troy Schumacher, Katie Spelman, Maria Torres, and Brooke Wendle, with more to be announced.

The program will consist of lectures, panel discussions, interactive learning labs, and social gatherings, all with the opportunity to engage with guest artists and fellow Symposium participants. Sessions will include topics suitable for choreographers from beginner to professional, such as “How to Trust Your Creative Instincts,” “Establishing Healthy Collaborations,” “The Secret to Great Resumes and Reels,” and “Tips on Making Dance for the Camera.” There will also be “Spotlight” opportunities, where choreographers will be invited to create and present work in real time for feedback and discussion.

“Dance Lab New York exists to champion choreographers. If you make dance, we are here to support you,” said Founding Artistic Director Josh Prince. “Dance Lab Choreography Symposium is an exciting extension of DLNY’s mission which will provide an unparalleled platform for knowledge sharing from an impressive roster of professionals to anyone with a passion for making dance.”

Symposium Director Valerie Salgado shared that the forum offers “a virtual environment where choreographers of all levels and genres can come together and learn from one another. Dance Lab Choreography Symposium will build community among dancemakers from around the world.”

Early Bird registrants receive $50 off, plus access to session recordings for one month after the Symposium and the chance to present work as a “Spotlight Choreographer.”

For more information and to register, visit dancelabsymposium.org and follow @dancelabny on Instagram and Facebook.