Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane & Sarah Jessica Parker to Appear at Manhattan Theatre Club 2023 Fall Benefit

The event will feature an advance screening of the new film ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists ahead of its November 21 premiere on ALL ARTS.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane & Sarah Jessica Parker to Appear at Manhattan Theatre Club 2023 Fall Benefit Manhattan Theatre Club will present its 2023 Fall Benefit on Monday, November 13. The evening will begin at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) with an advance screening of the new film ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists ahead of its November 21 premiere on ALL ARTS. A star-studded seated dinner reception at SECOND (849 6th Avenue) follows the screening; tickets to attend only the screening are also available.

 

The event will feature special appearances by Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane and Sarah Jessica Parker.

 

MTC is a not-for-profit theatre and all proceeds from this annual event will support MTC’s work to produce innovative theatre of the highest quality on and off-Broadway, nurture new talent through its Artistic Development program, and, through its esteemed MTC Education program, connect young people with theatre as a source of joy, understanding, and self-expression.

 

Tables and individual tickets, which include cocktails, dinner, and the screening, are now on sale. Tables are available for $30,000, $25,000, and $20,000, and individual tickets are on sale for $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000. Tickets to attend only the screening are available at a suggested donation of $50. To purchase tickets or find more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com/season-tickets/events/fall-benefit/ or contact MTC Special Events at (212) 399-3000 x 4244 or email events@mtc-nyc.org.

 

ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists will debut publicly on Tuesday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET on the free ALL ARTS appwebsite, and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup). The hour-long film celebrates the first five decades of MTC and the leadership of Lynne Meadow and Barry Grove, and includes interviews with David Auburn, Christine Baranski, Ben Brantley, John Lee Beatty, André De Shields, Brandon J. Dirden, Edie Falco, Jessica Hecht, Judith Light, Laura Linney, Santo Loquasto, Joe Mantello, Jerry Mitchell, Mary-Louise Parker, Sarah Jessica Parker, David Hyde Pierce, John Patrick Shanley, John Tillinger, David Sullivan, Sam Waterston, Richard Wesley, Whitney White and more of the artists Lynne brought to the theatre and spotlights an array of the productions she shepherded in her 50 years as Artistic Director.

 

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

 

Since its beginnings on East 73rd Street in New York City, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway Showcase Theatre into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, creating over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. MTC productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC has homes on Broadway at its Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com

 




