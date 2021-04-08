Christina Sajous, Chad Burris, Ellyn Marsh and More Announced as Guest Directors for Weathervane Theatre Season 56

Weathervane Theatre has announced its guest directors for Season 56.

Spanning June 26 - October 10, 2021, Weathervane's 56th season features 11 titles helmed by eight directors including Broadway's Chad Burris (Disaster!), Ellyn Marsh (She Loves Me), Christina Sajous (Green Day's American Idiot) and Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), who is also a Weathervane alum.

"The national reputation of the Weathervane has been growing considerably in the past several seasons and nowhere is that more clearly demonstrated than by the slate of incredible directors we have lined up for season 56," said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.

"These singular artists are quite simply living Broadway history," said Paulini. "Christina's experience with Green Day's American Idiot found her performing on the Grammy and the Tony Awards and now she will bring that to our artists and audiences. The humor Chad has shared with audiences in Broadway productions of The Book of Mormon, Frozen, and Mean Girls will lend itself to the hilarity of the disco musical Disaster!. Kevin's unique history with the landmark Kinky Boots coupled with his long relationship with North Country audiences will make for an unforgettable production. As a member of several original Broadway companies, including Kinky Boots and Pretty Woman, Ellyn Marsh brings her expertise to the classic musical comedy She Loves Me. How lucky are we? I am humbled and excited."

Additional directors for Season 56 include Nathaniel P. Claridad (Buyer and Cellar) and Weathervane alums Shinnerrie Jackson (The Mountaintop), Taryn Herman (The Addams Family) and Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini (Hello Dolly!, Amadeus, Pippin, Always...Patsy Cline). Weathervane also welcomes Tuan Malinowski in his Weathervane debut as choreographer for Pippin and Resident Choreographer Marisa Kirby will assume those duties for Hello Dolly! and Green Day's American Idiot. Colin Keating returns for his 13th season as Resident Music Director.

Season 56 opens June 26 and runs in alternating rep through October 10, 2021. Season 56 Mainstage sponsors include Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, Anthony & Elisabeth Colacino, and Mountainview Grand Resort and Spa. Casting and additional creative team information will be announced soon.

Season 56 titles include Hello, Dolly!, Amadeus, Green Day's American Idiot, The Addams Family, Disaster!, Buyer & Cellar, Pippin, The Mountaintop, Always...Patsy Cline, and She Loves Me.

During the summer, performances run Monday-Saturday at 7:30 PM with additional 2 PM matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays. During the fall, performances run Tuesday-Saturday at 7 PM with 2 PM matinees on Saturday and Sunday. All performances will be produced following local, state, CDC, and artist union COVID-19 guidelines.

Subscription packages and group sales are currently available. For more information call 603.837.9322 or email boxoffice@weathervanenh.org. Single tickets to be on sale later this spring. Additional information will be available on our website - www.weathervanenh.org.