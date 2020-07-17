Christina Bianco to Perform Livestream Concert in Support of TDF's Lifeline Campaign

Christina Bianco will perform a livestream concert on YouTube in support of TDF's Lifeline Campaign: Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow on Thursday, July 23 at 3 p.m. TDF will also host a watch party on Facebook.

Expect an eclectic hour of entertainment, with songs, sketches, comedy and myriad impressions of pop-culture personalities and iconic vocalists. Bianco will perform beloved show tunes, impression-filled mash-ups, "Unlikely Interpretations" of songs by unexpected singers and a brand-new "Miscast Movies" sketch. The set list will also include an interactive trivia challenge, some Forbidden Broadway favorites and Bianco's signature audience choice segment in which she performs what viewers want on the spot. Bianco's former Forbidden Broadway and NEWSical the Musical costar, Michael West, will make a guest appearance.

"For as long as I can remember, TDF has been a part of my life as a New Yorker. It's so important for young, budding performers to see live theatre and, thankfully, TDF gave me that opportunity," said Christina Bianco on why she's performing a "Concert for a Cause" for TDF. "Growing up just outside of Manhattan, I have so many memories of traveling into the city and standing in line at the TKTS Booth, keen to see any new show-or my favorite show for the fourth time! My family and I never would have been able to buy tickets at full price. Over the years I've been able to see countless performances using my TDF membership as a member of the Actors' Equity Association. This was not just for entertainment but often for educational purposes, audition preparation and to support my friends in the theatre community. I know how much TDF has touched my life so I want to do what I can to help continue their legacy and make theatregoing easier and more accessible to as many people as possible."

TDF'S LIFELINE CAMPAIGN: Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow was launched in March and aims to raise $1,000,000 to help sustain TDF through the theatre shutdown and into the recovery period ahead. To date, the fundraising initiative has raised nearly $650,000. To donate, go to https://give.tdf.org.

