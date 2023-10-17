Christian Slater, Dagmara Dominczyk, Josh Radnor and More Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY

Additional talent has been announced for the 23rd Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway. This one-night-only event featuring distinguished artists from the New York entertainment community and beyond will be held this year on Monday October 23, 2023 at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036) and will honor playwright and screenwriter Warren Leight, a longtime supporter of the organization.

“Simply put, this promises to be an unforgettable evening,” said Artistic Director Mark Armstrong. “Warren is an extraordinary artist who’s spent his career lifting up others, so it’s no surprise that a long list of great artists have stepped up to celebrate him, on and offstage. He’s been an incredible champion for The 24 Hour Plays throughout our history,  and we’re honored to have the chance to recognize him at this year’s event."

Mona Mansour (The Vagrant Trilogy, “New Amsterdam”) and Jacquelyn Reingold (“The Good Fight,” “In Treatment”) will join the previously announced playwrights Jesse Eisenberg (Happy Talk, When You Finish Saving the World), Kenneth Lonergan (This Is Our Youth, Manchester by the Sea) and Christopher Oscar Peña (“Insecure,” A Cautionary Tale).

Newly announced actors for the event include Christopher Briney (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), David Burtka (“How I Met Your Mother,” It Shoulda Been You), Nadia Dajani (“Caught Off Base,” “The Other Two”), Dagmara Dominczyk (“Succession,” Priscilla), Henri Esteve (“Primo,” “Revenge”), Gina Gershon (Cabaret, “New Amsterdam”), Michelle Gomez (“The Flight Attendant,” “Doctor Who”), Jamie Gray Hyder (“True Blood,” “Law & Order: SVU”), David Krumholtz (The Santa Clause, Leopoldstadt), Samantha Mathis (“The Strain,” “Billions”), Susannah Perkins (Network, The Wolves), Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother,” Disgraced), Annabella Sciorra (“The Sopranos,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”), Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot,” Heathers), Ari’el Stachel (The Band’s Visit, Don’t Worry Darling), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, “Snowpiercer”) and Patrick Wilson (“Fargo,” The Ful Monty).

They join the previously announced Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet, Slave Play), Cara Buono (“Stranger Things,” “Mad Men”), Kathryn Erbe (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” The Speed of Darkness), Raúl Esparza (Oliver!, Company), Clark Gregg (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” The Avengers), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer, Bella), T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy,” It’s Only a Play), Mark Linn-Baker (My Favorite Year, “Perfect Strangers”), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, “Cheers”), Alison Pill (The Miracle Worker, Three Tall Women) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” The Book of Mormon).

Directors for the evening will include Osh Ashruf (The Vagrant Trilogy), Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me), Liz Carlson (SeaWive), Ivey Lowe (Providence), and Pippin Parker (Betrayed). Todd Almond (Girl From The North Country, “Gossip Girl”) will be the musical guest.

Actors, writers, directors and production staff will gather for the first time on the evening of October 22 to introduce themselves and share the prop and costume item they’ve been asked to bring. The writers will then use everything they’ve learned from the brainstorm session to write brand-new plays overnight. In the morning, the actors and directors will receive the new plays and team up with production staff to begin their rehearsal and tech process ahead of curtain time on October 23. 

The Benefit Committee Members for the 23rd Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway include Edie Falco, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Nikki M. James, Andrea McArdle, Alan Menken, Julie Mercer, Victoria Pollack, Sekka Scher, Sarah Storm, Anna Strout & Jesse Eisenberg, Laura Vogel and Emmanuel Wilson.


Since 1995, The 24 Hour Plays have brought creative communities together to write, rehearse and perform new plays and musicals in 24 hours. The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway is the annual flagship event where stars from theater, film and television write and perform new work about the world we live in. This one-night-only event showcases great artists in new ways, sparks enduring creative partnerships and offers audiences an electric you-had-to-be-there Broadway experience.

Proceeds from The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway support The 24 Hour Plays’ non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming with students from middle school to college, professional development for emerging artists in The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, the free Viral Monologues series, and partner productions all around the world.

Audible Theater is a supporting sponsor of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway.  Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world, including Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World. Audible Theater is proud to be supporting The 24 Hours Plays on Broadway, to bring together creative communities and fundraise for Theater non-profit activities.

The 24 Hour Plays 2023 season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in twenty-four hours. Through our radically present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships that extend throughout the arts and entertainment industry. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in Athens, Denver, Dublin, Finland, Florence, Germany, Little Rock, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, Savannah and more. Beginning March 17, 2020, The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues series generated over 600 new free-to-view theater pieces, featuring over 1000 artists, viewed millions of times worldwide and archived in the Library of Congress.

Each summer, we bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers, composers, designers and stage managers for our annual free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an Off-Broadway theater. The 24 Hour Plays Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a new generation of artists changing the game in theater, television, and film. The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while our licensed affiliates and partners produce The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals in theaters and schools worldwide, impacting everyone from celebrities to students and strengthening creative communities worldwide — one day at a time. 

 




