Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry & More to Star in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages

The Off-Broadway production will begin previews February 7 at New World Stages and open on February 22.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry & More to Star in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages

Chilina Kennedy, Ryan Silverman, Justin Matthew Sargent and Crystal Lucas-Perry will star in A Sign of the Times featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield and more. The Off-Broadway production will begin previews February 7 at New World Stages and open on February 22.

Read the full story on Deadline HERE

The cast also features Cassie Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Shawn Bowers, Alyssa Carol, Jeremiah Jinn, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Lena Mathews, Maggie McDowell, J Savage, Michael Starr and Edward Staudenmayer.

A Sign of the Times held a reading in October at Baryshnikov Arts Center.

The musical had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals' Norma Terris Theatre in 2016 and played a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Delaware Theatre Company in 2018. 

Set during the progressive era of Women's Liberation, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Vietnam War protests, A Sign of the Times follows Cindy, a young woman from Middle America, who comes to New York City in 1965, where she finds her voice. Through unexpected friends, lovers, careers, and conflicts, her story is dramatized in dramatic, playful and inventive ways with the unforgettable soundtrack of popular 1960s hits like “Downtown,” “You Don't Own Me,” “Don't Sleep in the Subway,” “The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss),” and “The Boy From New York City,” among many others.  



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on Broadway

Maryina Majok and boyfriend, Bobby Conte made the Broadway scene at “Harmony” at the Barrymore Theatre and congratulated the cast after the show.  

2
Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post Photo
Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Peter Marks, longtime theatre critic for the Washington Post, will leave the publication at the end of the year.

3
Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special

CBS' DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC will include Jason Alexander performing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”; Zachary Levi will perform “Jolly Holliday”; Skylar Astin and Amanda Kloots will perform “Put on a Happy Face”; Amber Riley will sing “Chim Chim Cheree”; and more. Watch videos and check out photos now!

4
Photos: First Look at Fanning, Paulson & More in APPROPRIATE Photo
Photos: First Look at Fanning, Paulson & More in APPROPRIATE

Get a first look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and more in APPROPRIATE.

More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington PostTheatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post
Photos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on BroadwayPhotos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on Broadway
Photos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATEPhotos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATE
SOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on BroadwaySOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ALADDIN
Ticket Central WONKA
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You