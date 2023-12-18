Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry & More to Star in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at New World Stages

Chilina Kennedy, Ryan Silverman, Justin Matthew Sargent and Crystal Lucas-Perry will star in A Sign of the Times featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield and more. The Off-Broadway production will begin previews February 7 at New World Stages and open on February 22.

Read the full story on Deadline HERE.

The cast also features Cassie Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Shawn Bowers, Alyssa Carol, Jeremiah Jinn, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Lena Mathews, Maggie McDowell, J Savage, Michael Starr and Edward Staudenmayer.

A Sign of the Times held a reading in October at Baryshnikov Arts Center.

The musical had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals' Norma Terris Theatre in 2016 and played a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Delaware Theatre Company in 2018.

Set during the progressive era of Women's Liberation, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Vietnam War protests, A Sign of the Times follows Cindy, a young woman from Middle America, who comes to New York City in 1965, where she finds her voice. Through unexpected friends, lovers, careers, and conflicts, her story is dramatized in dramatic, playful and inventive ways with the unforgettable soundtrack of popular 1960s hits like “Downtown,” “You Don't Own Me,” “Don't Sleep in the Subway,” “The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss),” and “The Boy From New York City,” among many others.