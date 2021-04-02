Children's Museum of the Arts Presents Digital Premiere of THE LOOK MAKE SHOW

The Children's Museum of the Arts in partnership with Bramble and Lexus' award-winning restaurant The Grey will present an exclusive one-night only event marking the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for The Look Make Show, an animated kids series that teaches children about art and how to face life challenges, from coping with anxiety to questioning how we look at monuments. With this Kickstarter, CMA is looking to close the gap on production costs to bring The Look Make Show to children worldwide by raising $25,000. Since its founding in 1988, CMA has played a vital role in giving hundreds of thousands of children accessible arts education, regardless of background and ability.

Tune in on April 8, 2021, 7PM ET on Bramble, a new interactive video chat platform that offers ready-to-go worlds for virtual gatherings.

The Look Make Show is named after CMA's pedagogy "Look Make Share," in which children investigate works of art, use that inspiration to create their own pieces, and share their works with peers. The show is based on the principle that all children are artists; everyone is born with the capacity to contribute meaningfully to the conversation of art and the development of form, and adults have as much to learn from children as they do from us.

In addition to the animated series, CMA will create The Look Make Show Channel, where content and stand-alone videos related to the show's narrative will be released weekly. Children will be given the opportunity to participate in the channel through filming of CMA's free programs such as art making classes and open studios that will address themes in the show. Videos inspired by episode themes and topics include live-action instructional segments created by CMA staff and guest artists during public hours; art history stories and music videos from commissioned writers, musicians and animators; and audience videos inspired by episodes, including documentary videos of art activities during public hours and audience-produced videos, such as stories and music videos.

What is Bramble?

Bramble is a new interactive video chat platform that allows anyone to create their own beautiful digital worlds for gatherings and social activities.

Bramble offers a series of ready-to-go digital worlds for shows, parties, experiential marketing, storefronts, festivals, or any social gathering. Realms range from trippy nightclub vibes to dreamy winter wonderlands.

Bramble's fluid video technology and beautiful spaces make your virtual gatherings more human by letting people walk wherever they want and talk to whoever is near them.

The Experience

With arrow keys, guests fluidly move around as an avatar to find friends, watch performances, hang in groups, or drift off to explore the world, as you would at a warehouse party or museum.

As you approach others, a video chat box materializes so you can talk face-to-face with people around you- like how you would bump into friends at a cocktail party, or walk up to the artist at an art opening.

Voices and pop-up video chat windows get louder and brighter based on your proximity to other avatars. You may overhear fascinating stray bits of conversation as you move through the space or walk away to gossip with a pal without the whole "room" hearing you.

For more information visit: https://cmany.org/