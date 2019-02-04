Chicago's Paramount Season to Include World Premiere New Musical THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS

Today, Aurora's Paramount Theatre announced four musicals on tap for the company's ninth Broadway Series:

Newsies, the rousing, David versus Goliath, Disney family musical ripped straight from the headlines about newsboys who take on a greedy news tycoon, is Paramount's 2019-20 season opener, directed by Artistic Director Jim Corti, September 4-October 20, 2019;

Beauty and the Beast, the family-friendly, enchanting Disney classic storybook musical fantasy that proves beauty isn't always what it appears, will be another holiday season spectacle staging by Paramount's Amber Mak, November 13, 2019-January 19, 2020;

The Secret of My Success, a world premiere musical based on the hit 1987 Universal Pictures film starring Michael J. Fox, featuring a book by acclaimed writers Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, score by Chicago's own Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, and direction by Gordon Greenberg, February 12-March 29, 2020;

And, the Midwest regional premiere of the high kicking musical Kinky Boots, book by Harvey Fierstein, lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, directed by Paramount's Trent Stork, April 29-June 14, 2020.

The Secret of My Success will be directed by Gordon Greenberg featuring music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, book by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen.

Is success money? A powerful job? A happy marriage? Join Paramount for the world premiere of The Secret of My Success, a hilarious, heartfelt new musical based on the Universal Pictures film.

Brantley Foster, a young ambitious Midwesterner, moves to New York City to start his dream job at a major corporation, only to be laid off on the very first day. In his relentless enthusiasm to succeed Brantley finds himself tangled up in a sidesplitting scheme in which he assumes the identity of rising executive Carlton Whitfield.

As he climbs the corporate ladder, tirelessly concealing his identity, Brantley soon falls in love with a beautiful colleague named Christy Mendez and discovers that his definition of success might be all wrong. Will he get the job, win at love or just get caught?

Adapted from the smash hit 1987 Michael J. Fox movie that stayed at the top of the box office for five consecutive weeks, The Secret of My Success is a wild look at corporate culture, ambition and making your own way in life, all told with big production numbers, a book that will have you laughing all the way home, and an outstanding score by Chicago's own Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, the same talented duo behind the musicals Diary of a Wimpy Kidand How Can You Run with a Shell on Your Back?

Paramount will offer the same "Buy Two Shows, Get Two Shows Free" subscription offer. Broadway Series packages start as low as $72. Paramount subscribers pay no more than $37 per show, and that's the most expensive ticket. Fees not included.

Renewals begin today, Monday, February 4 at 10 a.m., with current subscribers given first chance to secure their seats for all four shows. During the renewal process, new subscribers can pre-order before the general public to get in line for seats. Pre-order reservations can be made online only atParamountAurora.com, for the first week.

Starting Monday, February 11 at 10 a.m., new subscribers can pre-order over the phone or in person as well. Single tickets go on sale in June.

For information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or visit the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.

