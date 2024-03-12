Chicago's Goodman Theatre Workers Seek Union Representation with IATSE Local 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chicago Tribune reports that The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 2 has officially filed a petition to organize the front-of-house, box office, and concession staff at Chicago’s prestigious Goodman Theatre. The move mirrors successful unionization efforts at other leading nonprofit arts organizations in the city, including the Steppenwolf Theatre.

IATSE Local 2 Business Manager, Craig P. Carlson, expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of representing Goodman Theatre’s front-of-house workers, stating "We look forward to representing Goodman front-of-house workers and getting them a fair, collectively bargained agreement."

A forthcoming vote among the impacted staff members at The Goodman Theatre will determine the outcome of this unionization effort.

Goodman Theatre’s Executive Director, Roche Schulfe said on the upcoming vote that “We respect our employees and we will move forward with the appropriate process.”

The Goodman Theatre employs a variety of staff including paid house staff, volunteer ushers, concession workers, and box office employees. The potential new union unit is expected to encompass approximately 50 individuals.

IATSE already represents a number of backstage workers at the Goodman.