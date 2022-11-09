Chelsea Factory Announces 2023 Resident Artists And Winter Programming

Continuing its commitment to supporting New York City-based artists and community organizations in myriad ways, Chelsea Factory has announced the six new individuals and groups that comprise its 2023 Resident Artists, as well as a host of artistic partnerships that will bring the venue to life over the course of the next year. This marks the second cohort of resident artists and the start of the second full calendar year of events and partnerships for the recently-renovated, flexible arts and community space located at 547 West 26th Street. Designed to support artists at inflection points in their careers, the Chelsea Factory residency program provides not only rehearsal and performance space, but production support and industry resources to aid in the development of this group's works, which range from plays and contemporary ballet to large scale installations and immersive music experiences.

Dance in its many forms will be explored by several members of this upcoming artistic cohort. Christopher Rudd confronts contemporary social issues through his unique combination of contemporary ballet and circus. During his residency, Rudd will complete work on Witness, a three-part ballet at the intersection of art and activism. The all-female trio Soles of Duende-founded by Amanda Castro, Arielle Rosales, and Brinda Guha-blends their respective percussive styles of tap, flamenco, and Kathak for a cross-discipline repertory they plan to develop and scale while at Chelsea Factory for future touring endeavors.

Director Yara Travieso brings her experience with storytelling, film, ritual, and choreography to her residency, in which she will create a constellation of womanist novellas in a large production. Playwright, author, and director Leigh Fondakowski will develop a new play, Casa Cushman, while in residence. The work is based on the life of 19th century American actress Charlotte Cushman and her circle of lesbian friends and lovers.

Two Brooklyn-based duos round out the 2023 Chelsea Factory Resident Artists. Leimay, the interdisciplinary pair made up of artists Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya, will continue their decades-long commitment to presenting large-scale immersive installation works. Chen Lo and Asante Amin, collectively known as Soul Science Lab, create immersive cultural experiences through music, arts education, and technology. Their residency will focus on further developing Make a Joyful Noize, commissioned by Carnegie Hall and The Renaissance Mixtape ahead of its fall 2023 premiere at The Apollo Theater.

Chelsea Factory will also start the new year with a dynamic slate of performances from artistic partners, spanning disciplines and genres as diverse as the city itself. A partnership with The Public Theater and its UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL kicks off the year, with Chelsea Factory serving as a satellite location for this lauded springboard for theatrical works, presenting three shows over a two-week period from January 9-22. Quickly following, on January 25, Ping Chong and Company celebrates its founder's 50-year career as a leading Asian American artist and theatrical innovator, along with longtime Executive Director Bruce Allardice, as the company embarks on a three-year transition to transform Ping's legacy into practice for the next generation of artists. Tiffany Rea-Fisher, the Artistic Director of EMERGE125, showcases an evening of dance. That will be followed by an engagement with the International Contemporary Ensemble, now under the artistic direction of George E. Lewis. The Afro Latin Jazz Alliance rounds out scheduled performances, with Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra presenting a new collaborative work featuring various vernacular dances of New York City.

Additional performances, events, and activations will be announced in due time from Chelsea Factory resident artists and partners including Ballet Hispánico, New Victory Theater, Aspen Institute Arts Program, Space Prize, New York International Children's Film Festival, Dancers Responding to AIDS, MOVE|NYC|, and more.