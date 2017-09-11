Charles Busch Will Bring His Kinda 60's to Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony nominee, Drama Desk Lifetime Achievement honoree and two-time MAC Award winner, Charles Busch, returns to Feinstein's 54 Below with a new show that gets to the essence of this legendary entertainer. Weaving tales of his Manhattan childhood and adolescence raised by his indomitable Aunt Lillian through the lens of the tumultuous decade of the 1960's, Charles will be singing a great songbook from Broadway to Pop, featuring the work of among others Burt Bacharach, Jimmy Webb, the Beatles, Henry Mancini, Bob Dylan, Stephen Sondheim and Kander and Ebb. Songs include Two for the Road, Anyone Who Had a Heart and The Times They Are A-Changin'.

He will be appearing with his long-time musical director/ arranger Tom Judson in a unique evening of music and storytelling, both hilarious and poignant.

"Charles Busch; My Kinda 60's" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 17,19,20,21 at seven pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

CHARLES BUSCH is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2003, Mr. Busch received a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. He is also the subject of the acclaimed documentary film The Lady in Question is Charles Busch. He is a two- time MAC award winner and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, London, Paris, Barcelona and New York. In winter of 2016, his show The Lady at the Mic premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. His first CD, Charles Busch Live at Feinstein's 54 Below, has just been released by Broadwayrecords.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after- hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

