Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Merrily We Roll Along is finally having its time on Broadway, now in a a critically acclaimed run at the Hudson Theatre.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

"I think that life is complicated and [Frank] has had to make a lot of dicey choices, but there is a gift in getting to play him in reverse," explained Jonathan Groff. "When I'm left at the end of the show with his pure heart and energy... I feel him. Being able to tell his story connects me back to his truth, which is the power of the arts and the power of self expression."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and check out more from opening night!