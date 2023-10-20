Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 1 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 2 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time? Photo 3 Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?
Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES, ALADDIN, FROZEN & More Photo 4 Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More

Merrily We Roll Along Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $17.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

Merrily We Roll Along is finally having its time on Broadway, now in a a critically acclaimed run at the Hudson Theatre.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

"I think that life is complicated and [Frank] has had to make a lot of dicey choices, but there is a gift in getting to play him in reverse," explained Jonathan Groff. "When I'm left at the end of the show with his pure heart and energy... I feel him. Being able to tell his story connects me back to his truth, which is the power of the arts and the power of self expression."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and check out more from opening night!





2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGs Radcliffe, Groff, & Mendez Take Lie Detector Tests Photo
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Radcliffe, Groff, & Mendez Take Lie Detector Tests

Merrily We Roll Along is now open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. In a fun new video with Vanity Fair, the show's stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez took the infamous lie detector test. Check out the video here!

2
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night

Watch Jim Walton, Lonny Price, Micaela Diamond, Cynthia Erivo, and more talk to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the opening night red carpet of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway!

3
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Zachary Quinto, Victoria Clark & More Pose in MERRILY WE ROLL A Photo
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Zachary Quinto, Victoria Clark & More Pose in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo Booth

Merrily We Roll Along is officially open on Broadway! During the show's opening festivities on Sunday night, VIPs stepped off the red carpet and into the very special photo booth at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos here.

4
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Read the reviews for the revival of Merrily We Roll Along, which officially opens tonight, following Sunday night's opening celebration!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Ornament Merrily We Roll Along Logo Ornament
Merrily We Roll Along Photo Strip Magnet Merrily We Roll Along Photo Strip Magnet
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video/Photos: First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!Video/Photos: First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 PerformancesVideo: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances
Video: HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on BroadwayVideo: HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central DAPHNE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You