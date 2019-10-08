Chamber Music Society Announces November Schedule
During its 50th anniversary season of milestones, CMS begins November with the world premiere of John Corigliano's The Food of Love for Oboe and Cello-one of several trailblazing composers highlighted in this concert, including John Cage, Elliott Carter, and Ruth Crawford Seeger-whose works from the past century have set the stage for composers today (Nov. 7).
The piece was commissioned by Corigliano's friends Michèle and Larry Corash for their 50th wedding anniversary. The same day, a free master class will be given by soprano Tony Arnold, who performs in Berg's Lyric Suite for String Quartet the following night, with the Schumann Quartet. The work's hidden musical and numerical codes, and a vocal part, revealed Berg's secret love affair with a married woman (Nov. 8).
Also of note in November is CMS's expanded Inside Chamber Music series led by composer and CMS resident lecturer Bruce Adolphe. Underscoring the 50th anniversary theme of "milestones," twelve landmark works representing the epitome of chamber music have been especially selected for mainstage concerts during the anniversary year. Adolphe will offer three of these Inside Chamber Music programs this month, revealing the significance of each work a week prior to the Alice Tully Hall performances (Nov. 6, 13, and 20).
Other concerts will include Brahms's Clarinet Quintet featuring clarinetist David Shifrin-who will beas awarded with the CMS's Award for Extraordinary Service to Chamber Music on Oct. 15, with Schubert's Fantasie in F minor for Piano, Four Hands and Schumann's Dichterliebe for Voice and Piano, performed by tenor Paul Appleby; pianists Ken Noda and Wu Han; violinists Aaron Boyd and Francisco Fullana; violist Yura Lee; and cellist Keith Robinson (Nov. 19). An Art of the Recital concert will follow with pianists Michael Brown and Orion Weiss performing works by Stravinsky and Messiaen (Nov. 21); and November will conclude with Stravinsky's own trio arrangement of his The Soldier's Tale with pianist Anne-Marie McDermott; violinist Ida Kavafian; cellist Gary Hoffman; and clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester (Nov. 24).
November 2019 Concerts
ALICE TULLY HALL
1926: Berg's Lyric Suite - Friday 11/8/19, 7:30 PM
Mozart: Adagio and Fugue in C minor for String Quartet, K. 546 (1788)
Berg: Lyric Suite for String Quartet with Soprano (1925-26)
Grieg: Quartet in G minor for Strings, Op. 27 (1877-78)
Tony Arnold, soprano; Schumann Quartet (Erik Schumann, Ken Schumann, violin; Liisa Randalu, viola; Mark Schumann, cello)
1891: Brahms's Clarinet Quintet - Tuesday 11/19/19, 7:30 PM
Schubert: Fantasie in F minor for Piano, Four Hands, D. 940, Op. 103 (1828)
Schumann: Dichterliebe for Voice and Piano, Op. 48 (1840)
Brahms: Quintet in B minor for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 115 (1891)
Paul Appleby, tenor; Ken Noda, Wu Han, piano; Aaron Boyd, Francisco Fullana, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello; David Shifrin, clarinet
1918: Stravinsky's The Soldier's Tale - Sunday 11/24/19, 5 PM
Beethoven: Trio in B-flat major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 (1797)
Stravinsky: L'Histoire du soldat (The Soldier's Tale), Trio Version for Violin, Clarinet, and
Piano (1918, arr. 1919)
Mendelssohn: Selected Lieder ohne Worte (Songs Without Words) for Piano
Smetana: Trio in G minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 15 (1855, rev. 1857)
Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Ida Kavafian, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello; Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet
JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER'S FREDERICK P. ROSE HALL, ROSE THEATER
MEET THE MUSIC! Oceanophony - Sunday 11/10/19, 2 PM
Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, Rose Theater
Concerts for kids ages 6 and up and their families with host Bruce Adolphe. Music, poetry, underwater photography, and facts about the ocean and its creatures are all part of Oceanophony, with music by Bruce Adolphe and poems by Kate Light.
ROSE STUDIO
Inside Chamber Music with Bruce Adolphe 11/6/19, 6:30 PM
(work featured in Alice Tully Hall concert on 11/8/19)
Berg: Lyric Suite for String Quartet with Soprano (1925-26)
Master Class with Tony Arnold - Thursday 11/7/19, 11 AM
Vocal chamber music
1948: Cage's Sonatas and Interludes - Thursday 11/7/19, 7:30 PM
Ruth Crawford Seeger: Diaphonic Suite No. 4 for Oboe and Cello (1930)
John Corigliano: The Food of Love for Oboe and Cello (2018) (World Premiere)
John Cage: Selected Sonatas and Interludes for Prepared Piano (1946-48)
Elliott Carter: Sonata for Flute, Oboe, Cello, and Harpsichord (1952)
Gilles Vonsattel, piano/harpsichord; Mihai Marica, cello; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe
Inside Chamber Music with Bruce Adolphe 11/13/19. 6:30 PM
(work featured in Alice Tully Hall concert on 11/19/19)
Brahms: Quintet in B minor for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 115 (1891)
Rose Studio Series and Late Night Rose - Thursday 11/14/19, 6:30 & 9 PM
Bartók: Quartet No. 3 for Strings (1927)
Dvořák: Quintet in G major for Two Violins, Viola, Cello, and Bass, Op. 77 (1875)
Calidore String Quartet (Jeffrey Myers, Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle
Choi, cello); Xavier Foley, double bass
Inside Chamber Music with Bruce Adolphe 11/20/19, 6:30 PM
(work featured in Alice Tully Hall concert on 11/24/19)
Stravinsky: L'Histoire du soldat (The Soldier's Tale), Trio Version for Violin, Clarinet, and Piano
(1918, arr. 1919)
Art of the Recital: Michael Brown & Orion Weiss - Thursday 11/21/19, 7:30 PM
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring for Piano, Four Hands (1911-13)
Messiaen: Visions de l'Amen for Two Pianos (1943)
Michael Brown, Orion Weiss, piano
For detailed information on the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's 2019-20 season, click here; learn more about CMS artists of the season here.
