Cerddorion & October Project Will Present The NYC Premiere Of THE BOOK OF ROUNDS

On Sunday March 1st at 3pm, Cerddorion Vocal Ensemble (Dr. James John, Artistic Director) will present the New York Premiere of The Book of Rounds - 21 Songs of Grace, a choral work by award-winning writer and October Project lyricist Julie Flanders and Emmy- award-winning composer Emil Adler, arranged by Keiji Ishiguri, with special guests from the Kaufman Music Center's Special Music School The 5th Grade and Vox Nova Boys Choirs (Emily John, Director), as well as members of the Queens College Vocal Ensemble and October Project vocalist Marina Belica.

Bridging the worlds of pop, classical and choral music, The Book of Rounds is a rapturous song cycle of 21 thematically connected musical rounds, each composed to be a fugue of positive messages, lifting the spirit and elevating the senses. Artistic Director James John, now in his 10th season with Cerddorion, says "It is a joy to be preparing the New York premiere of Book of Rounds. The beauty of the melodies and their messages speaks to the transformative power of choral music. At a time when the world needs more love and compassion than ever, The Book of Rounds evokes these qualities in both the performers and listeners, leaving us feeling uplifted, strengthened, and more in touch with the positive parts of ourselves, as well as hopeful for humanity's future." The concert celebrates a new choral recording of The Book of Rounds due out this year produced by Emil Adler with Julie Flanders and Marina Belica of October Project and performed by Chorus Austin.

Award-winning writer Julie Flanders, Emmy-award winning composer/producer Emil Adler, and transcendent vocalist Marina Belica of October Project are internationally acclaimed recording artists and producers who collaborate in the creation of musical recordings and events. One of the most influential pop artists of the 1990s, October Project's music redefined the pop musical landscape. They will join Cerddorion as special guests to perform a full choir arrangement of the October Project classic, "Return To Me."

The Queens College Chamber Ensemble is a select chamber choir of students and faculty that has appeared with the New York Virtuoso Singers at Alice Tully Hall and specializes in a cappella music from the Renaissance to today. The two children's choirs performing (Vox Nova Boys Choir, comprised of middle school students, and 5th Grade Choir) are from the Special Music School, a public/private partnership with the Kaufman Music Center where, in conjunction with their academic classes, students receive intensive musical training during the school day.

Now in its 25th season, Cerddorion Vocal Ensemble is one of New York's most highly regarded volunteer choral ensembles. A chamber group of 28 mixed voices, Cerddorion is known for its eclectic repertoire, encompassing music from the Renaissance to the contemporary. Cerddorion has been Artist-in-Residence at the Church of St. Ignatius of Antioch, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, since 2008. Besides presenting its own varied programs, Cerddorion is frequently invited to perform with other acclaimed artists in unique venues around New York City. Most recently, the group performed in the "Mile-Long Opera: a biography of 7 o'clock." For 8 nights in October 2018, the High Line became the stage for a massive multimedia performance created by architect Liz Diller, composer David Lang, and librettists Anne Carson and Claudia Rankine. Other guest appearances include an invited performance at the November 2016 New York State American Choral Directors Association Conference in Garden City, NY; a featured performance on the cable television series American Music in February of 2016; and a collaborative concert with Sweden's highly acclaimed professional choir Voces Nordicae in June 2015.

CELEBRATING COLLABORATION -THE BOOK OF ROUNDS by Julie Flanders & Emil Adler

CERDDORION VOCAL ENSEMBLE, NEW YORK PREMIERE WITH OCTOBER PROJECT & SPECIAL GUESTS

ALL TICKETS / INFO: https://cerddorion201920cycle2.bpt.me

3/1/2020 (3:00 pm) Sunday

One performance only

MANHATTAN: St. Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church, 552 West End Avenue, New York, New York (entrance on 87th St. between Broadway and West End Avenue)





