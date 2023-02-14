Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Center for Remembering and Sharing Presents INTERWOVEN On March 11

Founded by Grammy-winner Keiko Tokunaga, INTERWOVEN is a chamber ensemble whose mission is to bring together the sounds from different places and time

Feb. 14, 2023  
Center for Remembering and Sharing Presents INTERWOVEN On March 11

CRS (Center for Remembering and Sharing) presents the international chamber music ensemble INTERWOVEN on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2pm at Resobox East Village in New York City.

"This concert falls on the 12th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake, tsunami, and ongoing nuclear disaster; we would like to dedicate this concert to those who were lost, those left behind, and those who helped. We remember you. Our sentiment is particularly heightened right now as we witness the impact of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We would like to do our part by donating a part of the profit from this concert to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

INTERWOVEN's Yoko Reikano Kimura (Koto/Shamisen/Voice), Andy Lin (Erhu/Viola), Emilie-Anne Gendron (Violin), Keiko Tokunaga (Violin), and Nan-Cheng Chen (Cello) will perform a program featuring Japanese, Chinese, Korean and western compositions such as "A Popular Tune" by JungYoon Wie, "Sekiheki no Fu - Red Cliff" by Kin'ichi Nakanoshima, "River Songs" by Yang Yong, "Crosscurrents" by Takuma Itoh, and Debussy's String Quartet.

Founded by Grammy-winner Keiko Tokunaga, INTERWOVEN is a chamber ensemble whose mission is to bring together the sounds from different places and time. The ensemble name derives from the idea that music making is like creating a tapestry, woven together with threads that represent and celebrate diverse origins, traditions and materials. interwovenmusic.org

RESOBOX is a Japanese cultural center dedicated to sharing and celebrating Japanese influence in the arts. It offers a broad range of authentic Japanese activities, events, classes, art exhibitions and even cuisines to spread to diverse audiences every day.

INTERWOVEN is a New York-based intercultural ensemble that celebrates and integrates traditional Asian music and Western classical music through performing, commissioning, and recording contemporary works. Exploring the time-honored soundscapes of Asia and Europe, the ensemble weaves together musical and artistic threads that represent diverse origins, traditions, and materials to create something holistic. By intertwining unique Asian perspectives and aesthetics into its artistic and organizational work, INTERWOVEN encourages union between various American communities through the Asian culture's emphasis on organic inclusion and harmony; a principle that is needed in this time of division.

The ensemble made its debut in October 2021 at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City, with the funding from the City Artist Corps Grant. Since then, the group demonstrated its versatility in various venues: at an outreach concert for Chinatown Arts Week (NYC), an accessible program filled with Asian folk music and European classical repertoire; at Kansas University Asian Classical Music Initiative, selections of 20th and 21st century multicultural works by composers of AAPI heritage and their allies, and; at Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, cutting-edge, avant-garde compositions with electronics and video projections. INTERWOVEN is one of the featured artists at the Center for Remembering and Sharing in New York City during the 2022-23 season, presenting its original series "AMI" at the prize-winning White Room near Union Square.

Founder and GRAMMY Award winning violinist, Keiko Tokunaga, brings together seasoned musicians who have been heard in major halls, such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Radio City Music Hall, and their equivalents in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. Members of INTERWOVEN are passionate advocates for the importance of music in social, personal, and political developments, and devote much of their time to teaching and educational outreach. The ensemble collaborates with educational institutions such as the Longy School of Music to promote the creations of multicultural musical compositions, and to encourage active dialogues between students, faculty and the community on socially crucial topics such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the music field.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPE Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JAR
Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database will present an exclusive conversation and sneak peek into the creative process of the new musical New York, New York with the legendary creative team: Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Co-writers David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film Trailer
The trailer for One True Loves, starring Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, has been released. Joined by Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) and Luke Bracey (Point Break), Soo stars in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Watch the new video trailer now!
Photos: Vineyard Theater Honors Tony-Winner Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala! Photo
Photos: Vineyard Theater Honors Tony-Winner Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala!
See photos from inside the Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary gala honoring Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup!
Complete Cast Announced for SHADOW/LAND World Premiere Photo
Complete Cast Announced for SHADOW/LAND World Premiere
The Public Theater has announced the complete cast for the staged world premiere play shadow/land, written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones.

More Hot Stories For You


BAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket PoliciesBAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies
February 15, 2023

The producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella announced today the general rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies for the highly anticipated new musical. Beginning Friday, February 17th, $30 rush tickets will be available daily at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th St.) box office starting at 10:00am.
Actors' Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16Actors' Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16
February 15, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, announces the inaugural Stage Manager Day will take place tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, 2023, celebrating and acknowledging of the important role stage managers play on every production. 
Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!
February 15, 2023

Top stories include casting for The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway, the pre-Broadway engagement of Boop! The Betty Boop Musical, and more!
Review Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World PremiereReview Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World Premiere
February 14, 2023

Read reviews for of Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Cornelia Street, a new musical, below!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JARNEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JAR
February 14, 2023

Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database will present an exclusive conversation and sneak peek into the creative process of the new musical New York, New York with the legendary creative team: Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Co-writers David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).
share