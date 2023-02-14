Center for Remembering and Sharing Presents INTERWOVEN On March 11

CRS (Center for Remembering and Sharing) presents the international chamber music ensemble INTERWOVEN on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2pm at Resobox East Village in New York City.

"This concert falls on the 12th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake, tsunami, and ongoing nuclear disaster; we would like to dedicate this concert to those who were lost, those left behind, and those who helped. We remember you. Our sentiment is particularly heightened right now as we witness the impact of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We would like to do our part by donating a part of the profit from this concert to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

INTERWOVEN's Yoko Reikano Kimura (Koto/Shamisen/Voice), Andy Lin (Erhu/Viola), Emilie-Anne Gendron (Violin), Keiko Tokunaga (Violin), and Nan-Cheng Chen (Cello) will perform a program featuring Japanese, Chinese, Korean and western compositions such as "A Popular Tune" by JungYoon Wie, "Sekiheki no Fu - Red Cliff" by Kin'ichi Nakanoshima, "River Songs" by Yang Yong, "Crosscurrents" by Takuma Itoh, and Debussy's String Quartet.

RESOBOX is a Japanese cultural center dedicated to sharing and celebrating Japanese influence in the arts. It offers a broad range of authentic Japanese activities, events, classes, art exhibitions and even cuisines to spread to diverse audiences every day.

INTERWOVEN is a New York-based intercultural ensemble that celebrates and integrates traditional Asian music and Western classical music through performing, commissioning, and recording contemporary works. Exploring the time-honored soundscapes of Asia and Europe, the ensemble weaves together musical and artistic threads that represent diverse origins, traditions, and materials to create something holistic. By intertwining unique Asian perspectives and aesthetics into its artistic and organizational work, INTERWOVEN encourages union between various American communities through the Asian culture's emphasis on organic inclusion and harmony; a principle that is needed in this time of division.

The ensemble made its debut in October 2021 at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City, with the funding from the City Artist Corps Grant. Since then, the group demonstrated its versatility in various venues: at an outreach concert for Chinatown Arts Week (NYC), an accessible program filled with Asian folk music and European classical repertoire; at Kansas University Asian Classical Music Initiative, selections of 20th and 21st century multicultural works by composers of AAPI heritage and their allies, and; at Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, cutting-edge, avant-garde compositions with electronics and video projections. INTERWOVEN is one of the featured artists at the Center for Remembering and Sharing in New York City during the 2022-23 season, presenting its original series "AMI" at the prize-winning White Room near Union Square.

Founder and GRAMMY Award winning violinist, Keiko Tokunaga, brings together seasoned musicians who have been heard in major halls, such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Radio City Music Hall, and their equivalents in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. Members of INTERWOVEN are passionate advocates for the importance of music in social, personal, and political developments, and devote much of their time to teaching and educational outreach. The ensemble collaborates with educational institutions such as the Longy School of Music to promote the creations of multicultural musical compositions, and to encourage active dialogues between students, faculty and the community on socially crucial topics such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the music field.