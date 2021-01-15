Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lauren Molina, Mary Testa, and Andrew Barth Feldman Set For The Reading Series' RABBIT HOLE
Rabbit Hole explores the grieving process of a couple who have lost their only child to a senseless car accident.
The Reading Series, a new virtual benefit series, has announced the next production in their lineup with David Lindsay-Abaire's Rabbit Hole.
Directed by Alison Tanney, the live reading will star Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Becca, three-time Tony Award Nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) as Nat, Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures) as Izzy, and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Jason. Casting for the role of Howie will be announced shortly.
This is the second benefit reading for The Reading Series, having produced SOME GIRLS(S) earlier in the month with Nicholas Belton, Kate Rockwell, Samantha Pauly, Rema Webb, and Koko Marshall. The Reading Series is co-produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy with Tim Realbuto serving as Artistic Coordinator.
David Lindsay-Abaire's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Rabbit Hole explores the grieving process of a couple who have lost their only child to a senseless car accident and are now attempting to survive the enormous loss that threatens to bring them down. The reading will take place on Saturday, January 23 at 8:00 pm ET. The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information.
