Celebrity Interview Podcast ACTORS WITH ISSUES to Celebrate 200 Episodes Next Week

The 200th episode will premiere on Monday, November 13th and will feature actor and renowned acting coach James Ciccone.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 3 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 4 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Celebrity Interview Podcast ACTORS WITH ISSUES to Celebrate 200 Episodes Next Week

Actor, Journalist, Podcaster and Host Juan Ayala is celebrating 200 episodes of his video podcast Actors With Issues, an interview series where he "talks shop" with guests from TV, film and Broadway. What began as a passion project that came to fruition at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has now flourished to feature in-depth and bite-sized conversations with actors from across the entertainment industry, providing insights, sharing their stories and advice for young actors.

The 200th episode will premiere on Monday, November 13th and will feature actor and renowned acting coach James Ciccone, who has appeared on the series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Deuce and Manifest, and award-winning films Joker and Martin Scorcese's The Irishman.

Throughout the first 200 episodes, Ayala has interviewed a tremendous range of talent, including:

Raul Esparza, NBC's Law & Order: SVU, Broadway's Company

Patrick Wilson, The Conjuring franchise, Broadway's The Fully Monty and Oklahoma

Eugenio Derbez, Academy Award-winning film CODA; Apple TV+ series Acapulco

Tony Danza, Who's The Boss?, Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas

David Alvarez and Josh Andres Rivera, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, and Brandon Scott Jones, CBS comedy Ghosts

As well as cast members from recent Broadway hits including Some Like It Hot, Kimberly Akimbo, Goodnight, Oscar; The Cottage, Parade and A Doll's House.

"I was over the moon when we hit 100 episodes last summer. Now at 200, it feels like there's no end in sight," says executive producer and host Juan Ayala. "We're continuing to grow and expand our show and overall brand, adding 15-minute 'bite-sized' interviews that are exclusive to our YouTube channel, in addition to our regular 30-minute show. We also recently launched a new one-hour retrospective film podcast called Once Upon a Time At The Movies where a special guest and I look back at classic films celebrating anniversaries that month. From iconic horror films and holiday favorites to classic romances and comedies, it's a celebration of filmmaking and Hollywood."

Born and raised in Connecticut, Ayala is based in New York City, and works as an entertainment journalist for MediaVillage.org, where he also produces and hosts the podcast Multicultural TV Talk. As a journalist, Ayala is a member of the Critics Choice Association, and a proud member of the SAG-AFTRA for his work as an actor on various television series and commercials.

Actors With Issues is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts, with full video interviews available to watch at www.youtube.com/ActorsWithIssuesPodcast Follow them on Instagram @actorswithissues.



RELATED STORIES

1
Leslie Odom Jr., Arielle Jacobs & More to Join The Drama League Gala Photo
Leslie Odom Jr., Arielle Jacobs & More to Join The Drama League Gala

Get ready for a night of incredible performances at The Drama League 'Embrace The Season' Gala. Join Leslie Odom Jr., Arielle Jacobs, and other talented artists as they take the stage for an unforgettable evening. Don't miss out on this star-studded event!

2
Actors’ Equity and The Broadway League Reach Settlement of WAITRESS Grievance Photo
Actors’ Equity and The Broadway League Reach Settlement of WAITRESS Grievance

Find out the latest updates on the resolution of the WAITRESS grievance between Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League. Get all the details of the settlement and learn about the agreement reached by the two organizations.

3
Bid on the Chance to Meet Leslie Odom, Jr. With 2 Tickets to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Bid on the Chance to Meet Leslie Odom, Jr. With 2 Tickets to PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Bid on the exclusive chance to meet Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. and enjoy 2 tickets to the highly acclaimed musical Purlie Victorious in New York. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the incredible talents of Leslie Odom, Jr. in a captivating performance.

4
MIND MANGLER Releases $30 Tickets For First Few Preview Performances Photo
MIND MANGLER Releases $30 Tickets For First Few Preview Performances

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion has released a limited number of $30 tickets for performances from November 10 – November 13.

More Hot Stories For You

Season 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and MoreSeason 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and More
Amendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not PassAmendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not Pass
Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOWVideo: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You