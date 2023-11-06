Celebrity Interview Podcast ACTORS WITH ISSUES to Celebrate 200 Episodes Next Week

Actor, Journalist, Podcaster and Host Juan Ayala is celebrating 200 episodes of his video podcast Actors With Issues, an interview series where he "talks shop" with guests from TV, film and Broadway. What began as a passion project that came to fruition at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has now flourished to feature in-depth and bite-sized conversations with actors from across the entertainment industry, providing insights, sharing their stories and advice for young actors.

The 200th episode will premiere on Monday, November 13th and will feature actor and renowned acting coach James Ciccone, who has appeared on the series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Deuce and Manifest, and award-winning films Joker and Martin Scorcese's The Irishman.

Throughout the first 200 episodes, Ayala has interviewed a tremendous range of talent, including:

Raul Esparza, NBC's Law & Order: SVU, Broadway's Company

Patrick Wilson, The Conjuring franchise, Broadway's The Fully Monty and Oklahoma

Eugenio Derbez, Academy Award-winning film CODA; Apple TV+ series Acapulco

Tony Danza, Who's The Boss?, Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas

David Alvarez and Josh Andres Rivera, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, and Brandon Scott Jones, CBS comedy Ghosts

As well as cast members from recent Broadway hits including Some Like It Hot, Kimberly Akimbo, Goodnight, Oscar; The Cottage, Parade and A Doll's House.

"I was over the moon when we hit 100 episodes last summer. Now at 200, it feels like there's no end in sight," says executive producer and host Juan Ayala. "We're continuing to grow and expand our show and overall brand, adding 15-minute 'bite-sized' interviews that are exclusive to our YouTube channel, in addition to our regular 30-minute show. We also recently launched a new one-hour retrospective film podcast called Once Upon a Time At The Movies where a special guest and I look back at classic films celebrating anniversaries that month. From iconic horror films and holiday favorites to classic romances and comedies, it's a celebration of filmmaking and Hollywood."

Born and raised in Connecticut, Ayala is based in New York City, and works as an entertainment journalist for MediaVillage.org, where he also produces and hosts the podcast Multicultural TV Talk. As a journalist, Ayala is a member of the Critics Choice Association, and a proud member of the SAG-AFTRA for his work as an actor on various television series and commercials.

Actors With Issues is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts, with full video interviews available to watch at www.youtube.com/ActorsWithIssuesPodcast