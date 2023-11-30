Celebrate the Holiday Season at MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL With Prizes to Be Won & More

It's that time of year to celebrate the holiday season at the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Scratch off for a chance to win-win-win! Audiences in attendance at performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on December 12 through 17 will find a scratch off ticket in their Playbills. They'll be able to scratch off and possibly win one of 15 excellent prizes from such partners as Hershey's Chocolate World, CIVILIAN Hotel, Le Rivage restaurant, MAC Cosmetics, Schmackary's Cookies, and Bird & Branch coffee shop. While supplies last.

And, to kick off the holidays, fans will not want to miss Moulin Rouge! The Musical's very special “Bohemian Winter Rendezvous” event at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W 45th St, NYC) on Thursday, December 7 from 11AM - 1PM. Those in attendance can enjoy a sweet treat from Schmackary's, a warm beverage from Bird & Branch, and carolers galore from the A capella group Echo A Capella! Additionally, the first 100 fans to stop will also be the first to receive advance scratch off tickets!

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

“Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful,” raves The New York Times. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre,” said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that “it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz / Matt Picheny / Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions / Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, AF Creative Media / International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co. / Len Blavatnik, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky / InStone Productions, John Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations / IPN, Eric Falkenstein / Suzanne Grant, Jennifer Fischer, Peter May / Sandy Robertson, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler / Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company / 42ND CLUB, Candy Spelling / Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Studios, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and international artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse – without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

The book Moulin Rouge! The Musical: The Story of the Broadway Spectacular, a glittering backstage pass to Moulin Rouge! The Musical and its journey to Broadway, is now available from Rizzoli.

MAC is the Official Makeup Partner and Preciosa is the Official Crystal Partner of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.